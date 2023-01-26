Princess Kate and Prince William send very special letter on behalf of Princess Charlotte Princess Charlotte had received a touching drawing

Members of the royal family received messages of condolence from across the world following the death of Her Majesty the Queen in September.

Prince William and Princess Kate were inundated with letters and cards – and so too, it seems, was little Princess Charlotte.

WATCH: Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte reveal their special bond

Loading the player...

A new post on Twitter has revealed that one young fan received a very sweet reply from William and Kate after sending in a hand-drawn picture for the seven-year-old royal.

Meredith wanted to cheer Charlotte up and so sent a picture she had drawn showing the Queen with her corgis. She also wrote a little letter to the Princess. It read: "Dear Princess Charlotte. I drew you a picture of your grandma walking her dogs to remember her.

Meredith received some VIP post this morning from Kensington Palace! Last year Meredith wrote a special letter and drew a beautiful picture for Princess Charlotte to cheer her up. Well done Meredith for showing our Greatwood value of Kindness @N_StarAT @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/YYzvB094wr — Greatwood Community Primary and Nursery School (@GreatwoodCPS) January 25, 2023

Meredith received a touching reply from William and Kate

"I am six and one day would like to feed the corgis. Love Meredith."

TRENDING: Where is Meghan Markle? Royal keeps low-profile following Spare release

READ: King Charles' coronation: When will we see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis?

In response, Meredith received an official letter from Kensington Palace – along with a smiling photo of the Queen – and a thank you from William and Kate.

Princess Charlotte had a close relationship with the Queen

Princess Charlotte had a close relationship with her late great-grandmother the Queen, whom she affectionately called 'Gan-Gan'.

REVEALED: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's unusual school activity

DON'T MISS: Princess Kate's morning ritual with Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis

Royal watchers often noted the physical similarities between the pair and it seems their connection could be strengthened further in a surprising, and meaningful, manner.

King Charles is reportedly considering a special title for Charlotte

It's been reported that King Charles is considering giving his granddaughter one of the Queen's titles, the Duchess of Edinburgh, as a 'fitting' tribute to his late mother.

The title – which is one of the most senior within the Royal Family – will also reflect Charlotte's position as third-in-line to the throne, behind her father Prince William and older brother Prince George, nine.

Charlotte could be titled the Duchess of Edinburgh in honour of the Queen

From her marriage until her accession, the late Queen was styled Her Royal Highness The Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh. The title of Duke of Edinburgh was held by Prince Philip until his death in April 2021.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.