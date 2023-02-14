Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friend celebrates their baby announcement

It’s Valentine's Day – and love is in the air.

For top photographer Misan Harriman, that meant celebrating a magical moment between his good friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – their baby announcement.

WATCH: Archie & Lilibet's Cutest Moments

Loading the player...

Misan took to Twitter writing: "Two years ago today, I helped my friends announce some wonderful news." He added a love heart emoji and the hashtag #happyvalentinesday.

Accompanying the post were two black and white photos that Misan took for the couple's big baby reveal. It was on Valentine's Day in 2021 that Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their second baby. Coincidentally, it was on Valentine's Day in 1984 that Princess Diana announced her pregnancy with Harry.

The couple's daughter Lilibet Diana was born on 4 June that same year.

Harry and Meghan delighted fans with their baby news (Copyright: Misan Harriman)

Fans loved seeing the snapshots again, with one telling Misan: "These are such beautiful photos of a happy family. Love them." A second shared: "This day was just joyful… after the miscarriage and all the heartache this was a really gold at the end of the rainbow."

DON'T MISS: Charles Spencer shares intriguing mystery with fans

TRENDING: British royal lands top TV role – after Prince Harry's claims over Meghan's career

Interestingly, Misan later revealed that he had actually taken the photos over Zoom whilst the couple posed together in the garden of their Montecito home.

Pregnant Meghan posed with son Archie in her arms (Copyright: Misan Harriman)

He was also the photographer chosen by Harry and Meghan to capture the first official solo portrait of Lilibet, which was taken during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on her first birthday.

READ: Princess Anne and her husband's travel companion on Valentine's trip revealed

ROYALS: Family heartbreak for Queen Margrethe as she prepares for major surgery

Speaking later about the 2021 pregnancy photographs, Misan commented: "With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn’t need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates.

Meghan seen with her two children

"To be asked to help share this absolute joy after such an unimaginable loss and heartache is a marker of true friendship," he added, referencing Meghan's sad miscarriage which she bravely later wrote about.

Talking to Vogue, Misan said: "Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn’t have met Harry. I’m grateful for whatever small part I played."

LISTEN: What the royal family get up to before balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.