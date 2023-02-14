Meghan Markle might have found fame on Suits – but she is by no means the only famous actress within the British royal family.

Sophie Winkleman – wife of Lord Frederick Windsor – has added another string to her bow with the news that she has been cast in the upcoming second season of Belgravia.

WATCH: Meghan Markle Answers Fan Questions At A Table Reading For Suits

Loading the player...

According to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, Sophie will take on the "pivotal" role of aristocrat Lady Rochester in Julian Fellowes's period drama.

Commenting on Sophie's potential involvement in the series, Julian – who also created Downton Abbey – said: "I think we're very lucky. I have worked with Sophie before, on my version of the Titanic story, and I am a fan, but these choices are made by a group, led by our director, John Alexander."

The first series of Belgravia starred a host of famous faces, including Philip Glenister, Tamsin Greig, Alice Eve, and Richard Goulding.

DON'T MISS: King Charles, William and Kate defended by Sophie Winkleman after Prince Harry drama

TRENDING: Queen Camilla sparks confusion over illness announcement

Sophie meanwhile has a host of acting credits to her name, from playing Big Suze in Peep Show, to Agatha Christie's Poirot, Death In Paradise, CSI Miami and Waking the Dead.

It comes after Prince Harry spoke about his wife Meghan's career ahead of their marriage in 2018 – and his family's initial reaction.

ROYALS: Family heartbreak for Queen Margrethe as she prepares for major surgery

DISCOVER: Why Queen Consort Camilla might soon get a different title

"I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed," he claimed on the second episode of their Netflix show.

"Some of them didn't quite know what to do with themselves. So I think they were - they were surprised. Maybe surprised that the ginger could land such a beautiful woman. And such an intelligent woman.

"But the fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else at the beginning. 'Oh, she's an American actress, this won't last,'" he added.

"The actress thing was the biggest problem, funny enough," Meghan stated. "There is a big idea of what that looks like from the UK standpoint. Hollywood and - it was just very easy for them to typecast that."

LISTEN: What the royal family get up to before balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.