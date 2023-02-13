Family heartbreak for Queen Margrethe as she prepares for major surgery It's a poignant day for the Danish royals

It's only been a matter of days since the Danish royal household announced that Queen Margrethe would be undergoing surgery.

The 82-year-old is set to go under the knife to treat a long-term back issue – and ahead of her hospital appointment is facing some personal heartache.

Margrethe's thoughts on Monday will be with her late husband, Prince Henrik. The 13th February marks the fifth anniversary of his passing – a solemn and poignant day for his widow.

Henrik was 83 when he died at Fredensborg Palace in 2018.

The couple had been married since June 1967 and together shared two children, sons Frederik and Joachim, and eight grandchildren.

Henrik and Margrethe with their two sons

At times he struggled with his role within the royal family. He became the first male consort in Danish history when Margrethe acceded the throne and, as such, his position was undefined.

Over the years, he made known his frustration and displeasure at his lack of title, stating that there was no way to distinguish between his own titles and those belonging to his sons and grandsons.

Prince Henrik struggled with his position within the royal family

He also announced his desire not to be buried next to the Queen, citing his complaint of only being named Prince Consort and not King Consort. In doing so, he broke with a tradition that began in 1559.

In September 2017, it was revealed that Prince Henrik was suffering from dementia and, later, a benign tumour in his lung. His health quickly worsened.

The couple pictured on their wedding day in 1967

On 13 February 2018, Prince Henrik was transferred from Rigshospitalet to Fredensborg Palace, where the Danish Royal Court stated he wished to spend the remaining days of his life. The Royal Court added that the condition of the Prince remained serious.

On 14 February 2018, it was announced that Prince Henrik had died in his sleep at Fredensborg Palace late on 13 February, surrounded by his wife and sons.

Margrethe was heartbroken by the loss of her husband

His ashes were partly scattered across Danish seas, and partly interred in the private gardens of Fredensborg.

