Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal gender of second baby in Oprah interview The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news on Sunday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they were expecting a second child on 14 February 2021, and the couple have now confirmed that they will be having a girl!

Speaking in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex divulged the exciting news in an unexpected twist of events, after Meghan said at the start of the chat that they would share the gender once Prince Harry had joined the ladies in the second half of the interview.

Prince Harry and Meghan are parents to son Archie

Upon arriving, Harry added that it will be "amazing" to have one child of each gender, as well as their two dogs. Oprah then pressed to find out if they intended on expanding their family further, at which point the Duke and Duchess affirmed that a family of four was perfect.

Their daughter, due in the summer, will be a younger sibling to one-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple's first child who was born on 6 May 2019.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first confirmed that the pair were pregnant with a statement reading: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the entire family are said to be delighted and to wish them well.

The announcement was accompanied by a gorgeous black and white photograph of the pair showing Meghan with her head in Harry's lap as she cradled her baby bump.

The couple announced they were pregnant with a gorgeous picture taken in their LA home

The shot was taken by photographer and friend of the couple, Misan Harriman, who said: "With the tree of life behind them, and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn’t need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing together as absolute soulmates."

