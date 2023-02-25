Prince William and Princess Kate reignite friendly rivalry for latest outing The Prince and Princess of Wales are both keen sports fan

Prince William and Princess Kate have a friendly rivalry with one another, often attempting to out-compete the other during some of their more active outings.

And Saturday will see this rivalry rear its head once again as the pair travel to Cardiff to watch England and Wales play in the Six Nations tournament. As Prince of Wales and patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, William will no doubt be backing the dragons, but as the patron of the Rugby Football Union, Kate will have her support firmly planted with the English roses.

In the past, the pair have been known to bring their children to matches, with young Prince George watching the men's Euros in 2021, and also joining his parents to an England and Wales match last year. However, on this occasion, it was just the Prince and Princess who headed out for the match.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Prince and Princess will meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust during their trip.

They will then officially open the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite - a new space at the Stadium which is dedicated for use by the injured players and their families ahead of matches.

The pair made sure to wrap up warm for the outing, with William in a black coat and red scarf, while Kate looked so stylish in a red and white houndstooth coat.

Ahead of the match, the royals were on the same team as they unveiled a plaque in front of members of the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust.

