King Charles receives special honour – and George, Charlotte and Louis will approve! The King's coronation will take place on 6 May

King Charles has been bestowed with a special honour ahead of his coronation on 6 May.

In honour of the historic occasion, it has been confirmed that Charles is the subject of a brand new book – and his grandchildren will be especially delighted!

Little People, Big Dreams has produced a special edition of their hit series dedicated to the new King.

Featuring stylish, quirky illustrations and clear accessible text, the book charts Charles's early life right through to him ascending the throne.

Charles pictured as a child with his mother, the late Queen

It also includes extra facts at the back, a biographical timeline with historical photos and a profile of the royal's life, from little prince to grown-up king.

It will be published one month before Charles's coronation takes place.

King Charles is the subject of a new Little People, Big Dreams book

The Little People, Big Dreams series introduces young readers to inspiring people in history, politics, music, arts, design, science, and sports.

The brilliantly-illustrated mini biographies have already covered a wide range of people; from David Attenborough to Muhammed Ali, Agatha Christie and David Bowie.

His mother the Queen has also been included in the series

King Charles' late mother, the Queen, is also the subject of one of the books, which charts her incredible life from a young princess to the world’s longest-reigning monarch.

The Little People, Big Dreams books are aimed at children from the age of four – perfect for King Charles' eldest grandchildren.

No doubt Prince William and Princess Kate's children - Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four - are fans of the series and will be very excited to see their grandfather on the cover!

George, Louis and Charlotte will be excited by the news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children are still a little young for the books; Archie Harrison is set to celebrate his fourth birthday on 6 May – the same day as the coronation – while Lilibet Diana will be two in June.

It's not yet known whether Harry and Meghan will make an appearance at the coronation, with the Prince previously admitting their attendance was still up in the air.

