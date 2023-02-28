Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter Mia reaches major new milestone!

Zara and Mike Tindall are the proud parents to three children – and their eldest daughter Mia is growing up fast.

New photos showing the family cheering on Mike at a charity football match on Sunday reveal that the nine-year-old has reached a major milestone.

Mia can be seen alongside her younger sister Lena, four, dressed in a maroon puffer jacket with a fur-lined hood and jeans, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

She is also sporting a brand new accessory – stud earrings.

It's the first time Mia has been seen since getting her ears pierced. It's not known exactly when she had them done but it was perhaps a birthday gift from her parents; Mia celebrated her 9th birthday on 17 January.

Mia and Lena are both big sisters to one-year-old Lucas, who was born on 21 March 2021.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Mike opened up about his children and revealed how they are following in his footsteps.

"Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only 9 and 4 so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on! But they love all sports and they play rugby as well," the former England rugby captain shared.

Just last year, Mike again spoke about Mia during an appearance on Loose Women. As the subject of competition came up, Mike revealed his parenting style.

"It's bad because every time I think, 'I can't let them win'," he admitted. "But] it's a balance. I always let Mia win occasionally, we have races up the stairs and stuff.

"But I always make sure I beat her a few times because she absolutely goes mad - she's so competitive. But it's a part of making sure she also understands she has to be able to take losing every now and again."

