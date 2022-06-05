Zara Tindall's daughter Mia dances like crazy to ABBA at Platinum Pageant - WATCH The Queen's great-grandchildren had a fun day out!

The Queen's great-grandchildren had the time of their lives at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in honour of the monarch on Sunday.

One of the youngsters who proved just how much she was enjoying the event was Zara and Mike Tindall's eldest daughter Mia, eight, who showed off her dance moves to an ABBA track.

MORE: What Princess Charlotte said to Prince George on the Jubilee balcony - and it's really cute!

The little girl could be seen dancing and singing along to Dancing Queen alongside her cousin Savannah Phillips, 11.

Mia's younger sister Lena, three, however, looked unimpressed in the sweet video! The pageant marked the end of four days of celebrations in honour of the Queen's incredible 70-year reign.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mia Tindall dances wildly to ABBA at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Royals watched as volunteers and performers from across the UK and the Commonwealth took part in a sensational pageant that paid tribute to the 96-year-old's decades of public service.

MORE: Prince Louis gives mum Kate Middleton a kiss in sweet Jubilee moment

SEE: 12 times the royal kids had the sweetest hairstyles - from Princess Charlotte to Prince Louis

Among those in attendance were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, Peter Phillips and his daughters and the Tindall family.

Mia had a great time at the pageant

The Queen did not watch the main event with her family, but did appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony in its closing moments, as crowds flooded the mall to pay tribute.

Waving flags, they belted out God Save the Queen in her honour as a visibly moved monarch waved to the crowd, surrounded by Charles and Camilla and Kate and William with their children.

The little girl sat with her cousins

The first time crowds were given a hint that the monarch would be making an appearance was when the royal standard was raised at 4.30pm to communicate that the Queen was in residence at Buckingham Palace.

Fans then flocked towards the palace from The Mall to be ready for Her Majesty. Prior to her appearance, Ed Sheeran performed outside Buckingham Palace as photos and videos from the Queen's reign were displayed.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.