Watch cheeky Mia Tindall try to get Prince George's attention during family Christmas outing

Mia Tindall try to get Prince George's attention during family Christmas outing The cousins are very close

On Sunday, King Charles' family, except Princess Anne, stepped out in Sandringham to attend a Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene's Church.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and their respective partners, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall were amongst those in attendance.

To the delight of royal watches, so were Prince William and Kate's kids, as well as the children of Zara and Mike, Peter Phillips' little ones, as well as Princess Beatrice's stepson, Wolfie.

Cheeky Mia Tindall tries to distract Prince George after church

Once the family left the church, they greeted members of the public who had camped out overnight at the gates with bunches of flowers of gifts for the young royals.

One fan was lucky to capture Prince George's attention, although he was nearly distracted by his cousin Mia's cheeky antics.

Prince George and his siblings stopped to speak to royal fans

In a video of the moment, Mia can be seen trying to distract her eight-year-old cousin, who is standing alongside his parents and eldest sister Charlotte.

Thankfully, George manages to remain undistracted, leaving Mia laughing, and a bit disappointed, as she walks away.

It's clear to see that the youngsters have a great relationship. Earlier in the year, Mia and George, alongside their other royal cousins, showed their close bond as they watched the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant together.

Prince George and Kate attended church with all three of their children

At times, the youngsters could be seen talking to each other, sharing sweets and laughing.

In the past, Zara and Peter's children have also enjoyed days out with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the polo.

Who can forget the moment Savannah Phillips pushed her cousin George down a hill!

