Exclusive: Mike Tindall reveals how daughters Mia and Lena are taking after him

If there was an award for most devoted dad, Mike Tindall would certainly be in the running, and on Wednesday, the former rugby professional couldn't help but gush about just how much his two daughters, Mia, 9, and Lena, 4, are taking after him.

The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby podcaster, 44, chatted exclusively with HELLO! at Legends of Rugby Awards at the Grovesnor House hotel on Park Lane.

When asked if his little ones will be following in his footsteps with a career on the pitch, he said: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only 9 and 4 so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

Mike chatted to HELLO! on Wednesday

Mike shares his two daughters and baby son Lucas, with his adoring wife Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne.

During the evening, Mike also chatted away about Zara and even said she was the reason he'd never strut his stuff in the Strictly ballroom. Talking to HELLO! and other journalists he said: "I'd probably say no to Strictly, it's a divorce, I reckon isn't it, you don't want that - it’s not in my remit."

The star, who has just arrived home from his time away in Australia was all smiles at the event which saw him step out alongside the greatest names in rugby.

The star enjoyed an evening alongside fellow rugby legends

Zara and Mike delighted fans with a string of updates from their Aussie getaway which started just after Mike stole the hearts of the nation and appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

The fun night out comes after the former rugby star made a candid confession about fatherhood on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.

Revealing he and Zara won’t be welcoming any more children, he told listeners: "I literally was like 'Yep, snip, snip, snip' I've got a boy. I’m out. I'm out of here."

