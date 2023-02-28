Pregnant Princess Eugenie shares sweet moment with little girl during royal outing Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child this summer

Princess Eugenie showed off her maternal side as she met a young patient during a visit to one of her royal patronages on Tuesday.

The royal, who is expecting her second child this summer, visited the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital to see the state-of-the-art Prosthetic Rehabilitation Unit (PRU) for the first time.

Princess Eugenie met a number of patients who are being treated at the hospital including two-year-old Posie-Aurora Sadler-Smith from Suffolk. See the pair's sweet interaction in the video below…

Posie suffers from a rare disorder, fibular hemimelia, which meant the bones in her lower limbs did not develop properly. The family first met with the team at the hospital when Posie's mother was pregnant and began treatment when the little girl was just six months old.

Eugenie playing Connect Four with Ida Corcoran

Her mum, Jodie Weeder, 27, said: "We cannot thank the RNOH and the RNOH Charity enough for giving Posie the chance to walk using prosthetics. Its support over the last two years gave us hope for her future and allowed her to be able to do things that all children of her age should be able to do; run around and play, and in particular dance, something she loves to do.

"Seeing her stand up for the first time on both her prosthetic legs, truly was amazing – they really have made the 'impossible, possible' for our little girl."

Eugenie, meeting John Sullivan, visited the new PRU

The Princess, who is a former patient of RNOH as well as the charity's patron, said on Tuesday: "I am delighted to be here today to once again see the life-changing work taking place at the Hospital.

"This is a charity which is very close to my heart. After everything I went through as a child with scoliosis, I know from my own experience how debilitating an orthopaedic condition can be.

"It has been inspirational to meet those here today who have benefitted from the expertise of the hospital's staff and services and hear first-hand how truly life-changing this has been for them, as it was for me when I was a child. The RNOH Charity is integral to what the hospital achieves in delivering such stellar care for so many people."

Eugenie's visit comes following the launch of the charity's new campaign, 'Impossible, Possible' which aims to raise awareness about the incredible work of RNOH and the charity.

To find out more about the campaign and how you can donate or get involved please visit www.rnohcharity.org/impossible-possible

