Princess Eugenie's son August resembles royal cousins and fans agree

Princess Eugenie shared the most adorable video of her son, August Brooksbank, to mark his second birthday on Thursday, and it's been noticed that the two-year-old bears a striking resemblance to two of his royal cousins.

"Looks like Harry's son Archie," one follower commented. "He looks like Archie!!!!" another agreed.

WATCH: August Brooksbank's adorable dancing as the tot turns two

Meanwhile, other social media users think that little August and Harry and Meghan's daughter, Lilibet, also share similarities.

"His cousin Lilibet looks like him!" one said. Another added: "He could be Lilibet's twin."

Royal fans can see a resemblance between August and Archie

Eugenie shares a close bond with her cousin, Prince Harry, and even flew over to visit the Sussexes in Montecito last year.

In Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, which aired in December, Eugenie could be seen going to the Super Bowl with Harry and playing on the beach with Archie.

Eugenie, who is expecting her second child with husband, Jack Brooksbank, this summer, posted the cutest footage of her little boy dancing as they arrived at ZSL London Zoo, with the Bee Gees' Jive Talkin' playing over the top.

Lilibet is just four months younger than her cousin, August

The pregnant royal also uploaded several sweet family clips to Instagram Stories, showing August stomping in puddles, waving dad Jack off from their Kensington Palace home, Ivy Cottage, and walking on the beach with his parents.

Eugenie has shared sweet updates about her son over the past two years, including Mother's Day celebrations, a skiing holiday and family days out.

August also made an appearance with his parents at the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer, where he donned a very apt Union Jack sweater.

The toddler featured in Eugenie's very sweet pregnancy announcement last month, with the Instagram picture showing August kissing his mother's baby bump, as they stood in the countryside.

