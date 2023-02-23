Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet looks identical to Princess Eugenie as a baby Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor turned one last June

The resemblance between different generations of the royal family is clear to see, with similarities being spotted between Princess Eugenie's son, August Brooksbank, and Prince Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet.

But that's not the only family resemblance. Royal watchers have also picked up on how much one-year-old Lilibet looks like Princess Eugenie when she was a baby.

The similarities were first noticed when Meghan and Harry shared a sweet photograph of their daughter to mark her first birthday last June.

The cute snap taken in the garden at the Sussexes' Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, shows Lilibet in a blue dress with a floral headband in her auburn locks. And the tot bears a striking resemblance to her father Harry's cousin, Eugenie, at the same age, with the pair sharing the same red hair.

Lilibet Diana in 2022

Harry and Eugenie have shared a close bond from a young age and the Princess has flown over to visit the Sussexes in the US since they stepped back from royal duties.

Eugenie featured in Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, with scenes looking at her attending the Super Bowl with the Duke, and playing on the beach with Archie.

As detailed in Harry's book, Spare, Eugenie was one of the first members of the royal family to know about his romance with American actress, Meghan Markle.

Princess Eugenie in 1991

Harry and Eugenie's children are also close in age, with three-year-old Archie and August born just four months before Lilibet.

Meanwhile, Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting their second child this summer.

The Sussexes also loaned the use of Frogmore Cottage to Eugenie and Jack before they welcomed little August.

