William and Kate return to their 'first home' Wales: Live updates The royal couple will receive the warmest welcome

It's no secret that Wales holds a special place in Prince William and Princess Kate's heart.

The couple spent the early years of their marriage in Anglesey with the Prince later stating: "This island has been our first home together, and it will always be an immensely special place for us both."

And in June 2022, they shared their love of the country with their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, when they visited Cardiff Castle during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

See a clip from the family's special visit to Wales here...

So, there's no doubt the royals are excited to travel to south Wales on Tuesday morning.

William and Kate are making the trip to help champion mental health initiatives and meet with local communities.

Their first visit is to the Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre to hear first-hand about the work they do to support those struggling with the effects of drug and alcohol addiction.

The Centre has been delivering a range of support programmes in Wales for over 40 years including a programme for people with Alcohol Related Brain Damage and specialist therapy courses to help clients improve their mental health.

During the visit, The Prince and Princess will meet clients at the Centre and their families and learn about how the current garden facilities and the outdoors are used as part of their therapy.

They will also see the plans for new therapy allotments and a garden which are being created thanks to the support given to social enterprise Life at No.27 by The Royal Foundation as part of its "community impact" pilots.

Over time, Life at No.27 intend to create six therapy allotments and gardens across South Wales that will deliver mental health support to local communities.

The Prince and Princess will then visit Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre to hear how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing.

At the centre, Their Royal Highnesses will tour the facilities including a large indoor sports hall where young people and Welsh professional athletes including Harrison Walsh and Hannah Brier will be taking part in an athletics and gymnastics session. Other facilities include a spin studio and an eight lane 25m swimming pool with a moveable floor.

The final engagement of the day will see The Prince and Princess visit the headquarters of the Wales Air Ambulance.