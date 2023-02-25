Princess Eugenie returns to UK following holiday close to where cousin Prince Harry lives Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry have a very close bond

Princess Eugenie enjoyed a February break to Montecito, close to where her cousin, Prince Harry, lives with his wife and two children.

The youngest daughter of Sarah Ferguson has now returned to the UK and was snapped in Notting Hill on Thursday as she headed out for the night. Ever the style icon, Eugenie looked flawless in a Max Mara double-breasted coat that she wore over a figure-hugging LBD and matching tights.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie makes rare appearance following family break

Loading the player...

Eugenie also wore Kurt Geiger ankle boots, alongside a dazzling array of necklaces and carried a Louis Vuitton bag with her.

The bag seems to be a favourite of the pregnant royal, as she carried the same one with her when she was in Los Angeles.

Eugenie has a strong bond with the Duke of Sussex, and she may have even stayed with him during her time in the United States.

Eugenie and Harry have a close bond

Their bond was put on full display back in December when the Princess appeared alongside Harry in his Netflix documentary, with footage of the pair on a bike ride together.

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are currently awaiting the arrival of their second child, with the royal announcing her pregnancy back in January.

"The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother," a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

The couple are already proud parents to son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank who was born in February 2021.

Eugenie and Jack are expecting their second child

Eugenie took to her personal Instagram account to share the exciting news alongside an adorable photo that showed August kissing her growing bump. "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she wrote.

The news sparked joy, with Eugenie's mum, Sarah, Duchess of York beaming at the prospect of becoming a grandmother for a third time.

Taking to her personal Instagram account, the Duchess posted an adorable shot of her eldest grandchild, August Brooksbank, wearing a yellow raincoat as he jumped through puddles.

"You will be sharing puddles, Augie! Superb news, Granny heaven…. So deeply grateful," she captioned the post.

LISTEN: Why royals need to pack extra blood while on tour

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.