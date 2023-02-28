Prince William's royal first with new title revealed Prince William became Prince of Wales last September

The Prince of Wales marked a new milestone on Tuesday as he was given a new patronage.

Prince William, 40, has become royal patron of the Wales Air Ambulance charity - his first Welsh patronage since being given the title the Prince of Wales by the King.

The announcement came ahead of William and Kate's visit to the charity's headquarters in Llanelli as they carried out engagements in south Wales. Watch how competitive they got as they took part in a spin class…

Kensington Palace said: "Through his work as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, His Royal Highness has seen first-hand the impact these first responders have upon the lives of patients with critical injuries.

"As patron of the Wales Air Ambulance Charity, the Prince will continue his work championing the efforts of those working on the frontline and the importance of supporting their mental health."

William previously worked as a search and rescue pilot

The Wales Air Ambulance charity, which was founded in 2001, has completed almost 45,000 missions and is on stand-by 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

William was an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and a helicopter pilot with the RAF Search and Rescue Force based at RAF Valley on Anglesey.

The Prince and Princess of Wales lived in Anglesey following their 2011 wedding while William was stationed there for work. It was also where the royal couple were living when they had their eldest child, Prince George, in July 2013. The family later relocated to Kensington Palace in 2014 and now reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, having moved last summer.

William meets emergency workers at Wales Air Ambulance

Speaking about their new royal patron, Sue Barnes, Chief Executive of the Wales Air Ambulance Charity, said: "It is an immense honour for our charity to welcome His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales as our Royal Patron. This announcement comes not just a day before St David's Day but also the day before our charity celebrates its 22nd birthday.

"The Prince has first-hand experience of working in the unique and often challenging air ambulance environment. His work, along with the Princess, in highlighting the need for mental health support for frontline emergency workers is something that is appreciated and wholeheartedly supported by our charity. We look forward to our new relationship with the Prince as our charity continues to support a lifesaving service for the people of Wales."

