Meghan Markle surprises in new video - as Prince Harry announces special live interview The royal will sit down with Dr Gabor Mate

Meghan Markle has appeared in a new video filmed by self-care company, Clevr Blends.

Hannah Mendoza, co-founder and CEO of the company, shared the brand’s original story, its growth and the important role Meghan played when she became the first investor.

Clevr Blends are billed as coffee alternatives – "packed with probiotics and adaptogens for sustained focus without the crash or jitters".

Meghan – who famously gave Clevr Blends as a gift to Oprah Winfrey – appears at numerous points in the video. Check it out here…

Fans loved the video – and Meghan's support of the fledgling brand. "I love this 'women uplifting women'," one wrote. "Here's to many more years." A second wrote: "Meghan, we miss you so much. Thank you for this video and for your work in advancing women."

A third simply remarked: "An incredible story."

It comes as Prince Harry prepares to return to the spotlight during a livestreaming event that will deal with the subjects of loss and personal healing.

Tickets for "intimate conversation" on 4 March can be purchased for £17 each via a new website princeharrymemoir.com - that price also includes a copy of Spare. The virtual event is being hosted by Penguin Random House, publisher of the book.

Prince Harry will join Gabor Maté, the Hungarian- Canadian physician and best selling author of The Myth of Normal, Trauma, Illness and Healing in a Toxic Culture, for the event.

The pair will have an "intimate conversation as they discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing," according to the publisher. It will be followed by a question and answer session with the audience; ticket holders are offered the chance to submit a question which may be answered live.

Attention, meanwhile, has turned to King Charles's 6 May coronation and the question of whether Prince Harry and Meghan will be invited.

Harry himself has admitted the question of their attendance is up in the air.

In an interview for ITV, Harry told Tom Bradby. "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court."

