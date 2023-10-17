Prince William and Princess Kate's big change in sleeping arrangements for George, Charlotte and Louis at Adelaide Cottage

It's been just over a year since the Prince and Princess of Wales uprooted their lives in London in favour of a quieter pace of life in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The Grade-II listed property on King Charles' Windsor estate, just a few moments away from Windsor Castle, has a beautiful garden for their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to enjoy.

As well as their surroundings being very different from their central London home of Apartment 1A inside of Kensington Palace, the royal couple have a different bedroom set-up at the cottage too.

Prince William and Princess Kate's master bedroom at their London home used to be on the ground floor. This unusual arrangement was because their staff used to reside on the upper floor.

Their entourage of employees included their former live-in royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo who works full-time for the royals, caring for their three children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales used to live permanently at Kensington Palace

When the family downsized to the four-bedroom Windsor home, they ditched their live-in staff and it seems very likely that they would now sleep upstairs, on the same floor as their children, as in most standard properties.

The move to Windsor would have been a big change for George, 10, Charlotte, nine, and Louis, five, who also changed school during the family's upheaval.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis started at Lambrook School last year, accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales

As the family may have moved to a more rural home for privacy, it is unsurprising that they have not shared any photos of the inside of their historical home.

However, when the Prince of Wales spoke to emergency service workers who are helping the recovery project following flooding in Australia, he did give royal fans a glimpse inside his private residence.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are now being raised in Windsor

The video call appeared to be from the family's cosy study with beige walls, an upholstered armchair and a vintage wooden dresser.

The dark varnished unit contained plenty of decorative items, everything from china plates to a white ornament of a man riding a horse. Perhaps this is a clue about the rest of their traditional décor?

The Wales children attend Lambrook School in Berkshire

According to The Sun, the couple's bedroom features golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations recycled from a 19th century royal yacht, creating an interesting nautical-inspired theme. Of course, the royals could have changed the interiors but they do have to be careful about any refurbishments considering the heritage of the home.

Adelaide Cottage dates back to 1831 when it was built as a retreat for William IV's wife Queen Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen, and was once a favourite breakfast spot for Queen Victoria.

