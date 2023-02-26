Kate Middleton's hilarious changing room selfies with the England rugby squad are too good to be true The Princess of Wales had fun in Cardiff at the weekend

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a Six Nations rugby match on Saturday for the first time since gaining their new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate stunned in a red and cream houndstooth coat but her gorgeous look wasn't the only part of the visit that caught royal watchers' attention.

In snapshots shared to Twitter on Sunday evening, the Princess could be seen laughing, giving a thumbs-up and in one photo, closing her eyes just as the picture was taken!

Prince William and Kate Middleton sing Welsh national anthem

The candid images from the team's dressing room were posted to the social media site by England player Maro Itoje, who posed alongside the Princess in the first picture and captioned them: "The old camera flash strikes again [camera emoji, red rose emoji] @englandrugby @KensingtonRoyal".

His followers were quick to express their love for the photos, with their comments including: "Great photos," "Love the 'camera flash' photos, so natural," and: "Love the first one of you and The Princess! [crying-laughing emoji]"

In every snap, Princess Kate, 41, modelled her striking Catherine Walker coat, which the mother-of-three famously wore back in 2018 when she was pregnant with Prince Louis.

Kate and William at the match

While many royal fans were left enchanted by her figure-flattering attire, others were left wondering if the Princess was trying to make a statement by recycling her former maternity wardrobe.

"Here’s hoping for another Wales baby… I can’t have been the only one who noticed Princess Catherine wore a coat from when she was pregnant with Prince Louis?" one fan wrote on Twitter.

"So cool to see Princess Catherine wearing a coat she wore when pregnant with Louis," added another fan, as third wrote: "She is glowing in that fabulous coat."

The Princess is a big fan of the sport

William and Kate first became parents in July 2013, welcoming Prince George at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington.

The couple's daughter, Princess Charlotte, arrived at the same hospital two years later, followed by their second son, Prince Louis, in April 2018.

