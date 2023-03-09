The Imperial State Crown: all you need to know about the historic headpiece King Charles III's coronation will feature the historic crown

As per tradition, King Charles III will be crowned with St Edward's Crown during his 6 May coronation service at Westminster Abbey. But that's not all, the monarch will also wear the dazzling Imperial State Crown during the historic service.

The Imperial State Crown, which is kept in the Jewel House at the Tower of London, is one of the most treasured and iconic symbols of the British monarchy. From the stunning jewels to the family connections, here is everything you need to know about this magnificent crown...

WATCH: What will happen at the King Charles III's coronation?

Loading the player...

Designed for the coronation of King George VI in 1937, the Imperial State Crown is made of gold and is set with over 3,000 diamonds. The Imperial State Crown was created in 1937 for the coronation of King George VI, but it is based on earlier crowns that date back to the 17th century. It has been worn by every British monarch since then, including the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Made of gold and set with over 3,000 diamonds, including the famous Cullinan II diamond, which weighs 317 carats, the royal regalia is a sight to behold. It also features other precious stones such as sapphires, emeralds, and rubies, and is adorned with symbols that represent the monarchy, such as a cross and a fleur-de-lis.

Despite its beauty, the headpiece weighs more than 1kg. In a BBC documentary The Coronation in 2018, the late Queen spoke about what it was like to wear the crown and other heavy jewels, saying: "You can't look down to read the speech, you have to take the speech up, because if you did, your neck would break, it would fall off. So there are some disadvantages to crowns, but otherwise they're quite important things."

DON'T MISS: All you need to know about St Edward's Crown ahead of King Charles III's coronation

King Charles will wear the Imperial State Crown on 6 May

The Imperial State Crown is only worn on special occasions, such as the State Opening of Parliament. During the procession to the House of Lords, the crown is carried in front of the monarch, and it is placed on a cushion next to the throne during the speech.

One of the most significant symbols of the Imperial State Crown is the St. Edward's Crown, which is mounted on the top of the crown. It represents the ultimate symbol of monarchy and is only worn by the monarch during their coronation. The cross on the crown represents the Christian faith, while the fleur-de-lis symbolizes the French influence on British history.

A closer look at the historic headpiece

The last time royal watchers would have seen the headpiece was during the Queen's funeral – the crown had been placed on top of her oak, lead-lined coffin during her lying-in-state and the state funeral.

MORE: Queen Consort Camilla's coronation crown confirmed - and the changes she's making

The Imperial State Crown is considered to be one of the most valuable objects in the British royal collection, with an estimated value of several hundred million pounds. However, it is considered to be priceless due to its historical and cultural significance.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.