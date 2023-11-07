King Charles makes history at State Opening of Parliament - best photos

King Charles is set to make history at the State Opening of Parliament in Westminster on Tuesday.

At the annual ceremony, the royal will deliver his first speech as monarch, and the first King's speech in seven decades, setting out Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's agenda for the 2023-24 session and outlining policy and legislation.

King Charles is set to make history © Getty The spectacular event is steeped in history and is the only regular event which unites the three elements of legislature - the House of Lords, the House of Commons and The King – together as the Crown in Parliament. Prior to delivering his speech, King Charles will reportedly enter the Robing Room where he'll be dressed in a long crimson velvet Robe of State and the Imperial State Crown. He will then lead the Royal Procession to the chamber of the House of Lords.

The event is steeped in history © Getty Images Other ceremonial traditions include searching the cellars of the palace of Westminster for explosives, holding a government "hostage" back at Buckingham Palace to ensure the safe return of the monarch, and sending the Black Rod across to the House of Commons where a door is ceremonially slammed in her face.



The King's speech © Getty Images In his speech, which is in fact written by the Government, Charles is expected to expand the use of whole-life prison sentences to include any murder involving sexual or sadistic conduct. There is also thought to be a new bill to phase out leaseholds, with all new houses in England and Wales having to be sold as freehold properties. The topic of smoking is also predicted to feature in the royal's speech with the legal age reportedly set to increase by one year every year.

Queen Camilla © Getty The 74-year-old will be accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla who is expected to pay a heartwarming tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. In tribute to the late monarch, Camilla, 76, will allegedly wear her late mother-in-law's iconic diamond diadem for the first time.

Camilla's touching tribute © Everett/Shutterstock The tiara, worth a staggering £6 million, was worn by Elizabeth II for her Coronation in 1953. She then wore it to every State Opening of Parliament from then onwards until her heartbreaking death in September 2022.



Princess Anne's show of support © Chris Jackson,Getty Charles will also be joined by his sister Princess Anne who is thought to be stepping in for Prince William who is currently in Singapore for the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.



King Charles deputised for his mother in 2022 © Getty Images This isn't the first time Charles has opened Parliament. Back in 2022, Charles stepped in for his mother the Queen where he represented the monarch in his role as 'counsellor of state'. By law, Counsellors of State include the Sovereign's spouse and the next four people in the line of succession who are over the age of 21.

