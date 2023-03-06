King Charles shares poignant coronation detail – and royal fans are seriously impressed His Majesty is due to be crowned on 6 May

King Charles III's majestic coronation is due to take place on 6 May inside Westminster Abbey. And ahead of the spectacular ceremony, the royal shared a surprising detail in relation to his coronation oil.

Taking to Twitter last week, the royal family's social media team shared a trio of tweets confirming the creation of His Majesty's chrism oil.

The oil – which has been consecrated in Jerusalem – has been expertly crafted using harvested olives from the Mount of Olives at the Monastery of Mary Magdalene and the Monastery of the Ascension.

Poignantly, the Monastery of Mary Magdalene is the burial place of King Charles' paternal grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece.

The Coronation oil is based on the oil used at the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, the formula of which has been used for hundreds of years.



It will also be used for the anointing of Her Majesty The Queen Consort.



An update was shared to Twitter

Beyond this, the oil carries special significance for the King given that his newly blended oil is based on the same coronation oil used at his mother Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 coronation.

Royal fans were quick to weigh in on the update, with one writing: "I love all the history that is involved in the coronation such as this about the oil and the chair, which we were told is 700 years old! It's wonderful," while a second gushed: "I love the symbolism and reasoning for using oil from this grove. So special indeed!"

Charles and Camilla will have a joint coronation

"Love the connection with Princess Alice," chimed in a third, and a fourth added: "I love history, and this is brimming. Awesome!"

It's been an exciting few weeks for the royal who is busy preparing for his big day alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. And on Sunday, it was announced that King Charles had sent out invites to Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Despite their strained relationship, The Sunday Times' royal editor, Royal Nikkhah, claimed that Charles has now formally invited the couple to his coronation. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.

Prince Harry and Meghan are based in Montecito

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," they added.

In addition to members of the royal family, those likely to be on the guestlist include the Prime Minister, heads of state and other royals from around the world.

