Is Sarah Ferguson going to King Charles' coronation? Duchess drops update on invites King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned on 6 May

Sarah Ferguson has revealed she is yet to receive an invite to King Charles III's upcoming coronation, which takes place at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

It was recently revealed that prospective guests have been asked to save the date ahead of official invitations that will be sent later. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that the couple had received theirs, but a decision on their attendance is yet to be made.

WATCH: Buckingham Palace reveals details about the King's coronation

Loading the player...

During a chat with Extra TV, Sarah - who is on a publicity tour for her new historical novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, in the US - revealed that the invitations "haven't gone out yet".

"The invitations haven't gone out yet, so I don't know if I'm going to be there because, you know, who wants me around," she said when asked if her invitation had come through the door yet. "I was thinking that I would open a little tearoom, a portable tearoom at the bottom of the drive."

The 63-year-old author was married to the monarch's brother Prince Andrew, and together, they share two daughters - Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Exclusive: Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York gives insight into family life, the Queen and corgis

Sarah is yet to receive an invite to the coronation

The guestlist for the historic event is yet to be confirmed and many royal-watchers have been left wondering whether Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will attend.

A statement from Prince Harry and Meghan said they had been contacted about the coronation. "I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," a spokesperson for the couple said. "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

DON'T MISS: Prince William's special role at King Charles's coronation

In addition to members of the royal family, those likely to be on the guestlist include the Prime Minister, heads of state and other royals from around the world.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.