Will King Charles III wear the same crown as the Queen at his coronation? King Charles will wear the St Edward's Crown at his coronation

Following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, her eldest son, formerly the Prince of Wales, has taken on the title of King Charles III, however, his royal coronation is yet to take place.

While he has been formally proclaimed monarch at an Accession Council, King Charles' official coronation will, of course, require a lot of preparation, and it could potentially be around a year before the grand ceremony takes place. Following tradition, his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's coronation also took place after more than a year of ruling.

With so many parallels to his mother's coronation expected to occur, many are asking – will Charles wear the same crown as the Queen? Here's what you need to know…

Will Charles wear the same crown as the Queen at his Coronation?

St Edward's Crown was made in 1661

King Charles III will wear the St Edward's Crown – also known as the Imperial State Crown – at the end of his coronation ceremony, which was formerly worn by Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

The crown typically resides at the Tower of London in between state events

The crown was made in 1661 and once belonged to Edward the Confessor. Remarkably heavy and made of solid gold, it typically resides in the Crown Jewels collection at the Tower of London in between state events.

What is the value of St Edward's Crown?

Adorned with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, four rubies and 269 pearls, the crown's exact value has been heavily debated over the years, however, experts have speculated that its worth between £3 billion and £5 billion.

How the St Edward's Crown will need to be changed for King Charles III's coronation

The Queen originally had the St Edward's Crown resized for her coronation in 1953

Back in 2018, the Queen revealed that she had had the St Edward's Crown resized for her own coronation.

During a rare interview with the BBC, she said: "You see, it's much smaller isn't it? It would have been up to about there when my father wore it."

While it has not yet been confirmed, the St Edward's Crown is expected to be resized for King Charles, with many suggesting that it will be customised by royal jewellers, notably The House of Garrard or Mark Appleby of Mappin & Webb.

