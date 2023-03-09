Queen Consort Camilla forced to cancel royal outing The Queen Consort had been due to visit Newmarket on Thursday

The Queen Consort was forced to cancel her royal outing on Thursday.

The 75-year-old had been due to visit Newmarket but a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Her Majesty’s engagements at Newmarket later today have had to be postponed due to the weather impacting on transport arrangements.

"Her Majesty is of course very sorry not to be able to attend and will hope to find another date to visit in due course."

The UK has been hit by snow, rain and ice in recent days, impacting roads, railways and flights.

Camilla had been due to visit The British Racing School to mark their 40th anniversary, as well as unveil the painting of the Belvoir Huntsman, John Holliday at the British Sporting Art Trust.

It comes after the Queen Consort marked International Women's Day at a Buckingham Palace event on Wednesday with celebrities and a host of inspiring individuals.

Camilla and Sarah Lancashire at the Buckingham Palace reception

Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire was among the guests alongside the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing winner and EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Tehran prisoner Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

After Camilla appeared to praise the show, Sarah replied: "Thank you very much indeed, I'm amazed you found time to watch."

Critics hailed Happy Valley's concluding episode as "electrifying" and "Bafta-winning". It saw Lancashire's West Yorkshire police sergeant Catherine Cawood have one last showdown with murderer, sex offender and escaped convict Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton.

The drama ended after three seasons and the Queen Consort seemed to ask about its future as the actress replied: "It's the right thing to do, I just cannot keep doing it" adding it had taken an "emotional" toll and "it would kill me".

Camilla marked International Women's Day

Camilla, president of the Women of the World (WoW) Festival which has been staged across the globe and will welcome the public this week in London, was joined at the palace by women from across society, including entrepreneurs, entertainers, athletes, authors and journalists.

In a social media post Camilla highlighted the importance of the day: "International Women's Day is a day to celebrate female achievements, to encourage and inspire one another, and to thank the women in our lives for their contribution to society."

