Queen Camilla: New heartbreak for King Charles's wife after tragic death Upsetting news for Camilla's whole family

Some very sad news for Queen Camilla and her family.

It has been announced that her brother-in-law of more than 50 years has passed away.

Simon Elliot with his wife Annabel

Businessman and land owner Simon Elliot – who was married to Camilla's younger sister Annabel – was close to the Queen Consort.

They were such good friends, the 82-year-old even joined Charles and Camilla during their honeymoon at Balmoral in 2005 and he accompanied her to the premiere of No Time To Die in 2021, the Sun reports.

Simon Elliot seen next to Camilla at his son Ben Elliot's wedding

Annabel, 74, is the second of three children born to Major Bruce Shand and Rosalind Cubitt, with Camilla the eldest.

TOP STORY: Prince Harry and Prince William to reunite ahead of coronation after sad family death?

DON'T MISS: King Charles gets the giggles for best reason on joint visit with Queen Camilla

She married Simon in 1072 when she was 23 and together they went on to welcome three children together: Alice, Catherine and former Conservative Party chairman Ben Elliot.

Annabel is an accomplished interior designer

Annabel, meanwhile, is an accomplished interior designer and antiques dealer. She has been employed by her brother-in-law King Charles in the past and is the chief interior designer of his estates.

DON'T MISS: Sarah Ferguson has surprising response when asked about Harry and Meghan

MORE: Princess Anne's bittersweet day after happy family celebrations

Camilla and Annabel had a younger brother, travel writer Mark Shand. He tragically died in April 2014 after suffering head injuries following a fall in New York.

His nephews Tom Parker Bowles and Ben Elliot flew to New York to escort his body back to the UK.

Mark Shand tragically passed away in 2014

At Clarence House, the official London residence of then-Prince Charles and Camilla, a spokesman told the waiting press, "The Duchess, the Prince of Wales, and all her family members are utterly devastated by this sudden and tragic loss."

TRENDING: Monarchs who have stripped grandchildren of royal titles – just like Queen Margrethe

A private funeral service was held for Mark on 1 May 2014 at Holy Trinity Church in Stourpaine, Dorset, where his father's funeral service had also been held.

LISTEN: King Charles' adventures from the cockpit while piloting planes

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.