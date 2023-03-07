King Charles faces unexpected setback on joint visit with Queen Camilla Charles and Camilla received a warm welcome – despite the cold

There was great excitement in the city of Colchester on Tuesday as locals prepared to welcome King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

But there was an unexpected setback ahead of the royal couple's arrival.

Charles and Camilla received a warm reception in Colchester

Charles and Camilla headed to Colchester to celebrate its recently-awarded city status with the local community.

But royal fans were left standing in the cold, when the couple arrived an hour behind schedule. The reason was completely out of their control – due to the cold weather conditions their helicopter was unable to depart on time.

The royals' arrival at Colchester Castle was delayed

And it certainly didn't dampen the spirits of the locals who warmly welcomed Charles and Camilla upon their arrival at Colchester Castle.

TOP STORY: Monarchs who have stripped grandchildren of royal titles – just like Queen Margrethe

DON'T MISS: Sarah Ferguson has surprising response when asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

People cheered and waved flags as the couple stopped to speak to a number of excited royal fans, including a group of young school children who were clearly delighted to catch a glimpse of the King and Queen. See their sweet reaction here...

Loading the player...

It was recently announced that Charles and Camilla would be undertaking the first state visit of their reign to France and Germany later this month.

TRENDING: Inside Princess Madeleine's heartbreak: How former romance turned sour for Swedish royal

MORE: Princess Kate makes hilarious confession about little Prince Louis

The pair will visit France between 26 and 29 March, undertaking engagements in Paris and Bordeaux, before travelling to Germany from 29 to 31 March, visiting Berlin and Brandenburg, and ending up in Hamburg.

The royals proved a big hit as they met with the local community

Highlights from their overseas trip will include a state banquet at the Château de Versailles hosted by President Macron and Mrs Macron, and a tour of an organic vineyard.

Meanwhile, in Germany, the King and Queen Consort will also visit the Brandenburg Gate, the Komische Oper in Berlin, and St. Nikolai Memorial in Hamburg.

They will also be the guests of honour at a state banquet, hosted by President Steinmeier and Frau Büdenbender at Schloss Bellevue.

It will mark the King's 35th official visit to France and 29th trip to Germany. Their Majesties last visited France in 2019, when they marked the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Landings, and Germany in 2020, when they attended the country's National Day of Mourning for victims of war.

LISTEN: King Charles' adventures from the cockpit while piloting planes

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.