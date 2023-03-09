Royal family make major change after Lilibet and Archie's titles are confirmed The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen to use their children's royal titles

The royal family's website has officially been updated to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children's royal titles.

The change was made on Thursday morning, with the entries in the line of succession for Archie and Lilibet now reading Prince Archie Harrison of Sussex and Princess Lilibet Diana of Sussex

WATCH: Archie and Lilibet's cutest moments

Loading the player...

It comes after Meghan and Harry used their daughter's title for the first time as they confirmed that Lili had been christened in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito.

A spokesperson for the couple said: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Bishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

HELLO! has exclusively revealed that King Charles agreed that the Duke of Sussex's children should use their royal titles at the end of 2022 - despite the fact that Harry and Meghan have stepped back as working royals.

The website has now been updated

It's believed the couple will use their children's titles in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use.

They are said to be keen to not deny their children their birth-right, but to allow them the chance to decide for themselves when older whether to drop or keep using the titles.

The Sussexes have chosen to use their children's titles

The rules set out by King George V in 1917 mean Archie and Lili, as the children of a son of a sovereign, are automatically a prince and a princess.

As the children of a son of the King, they would also have been entitled to be styled His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness upon his accession, but the style comes from their father and Harry’s HRH status has been in abeyance since his departure from royal life.

LISTEN: What Prince William and Kate are really like behind the scenes

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.