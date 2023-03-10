Real reason Meghan Markle chose Gracias Madre for International Women's Day lunch

The Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a rare day in Los Angeles for International Women's Day, spending time with friends at celebrity-friendly Gracias Madre in West Hollywood.

The vegan restaurant is considered a "safe space" for celebrities, and it features an industrial chic interior with whitewashed brick and high ceilings with exposed beams and plenty of natural light. Reclaimed furniture throughout the open plan room, and an intimate patio with mature olive trees, alongside an expansive bar with over 60 tequilas and almost 100 mezcals on offer, makes it the perfect spot for a casual but classy spot with friends.

Meghan spent time at the 'safe space' in West Hollywood (Backgrid)

Gracias Madre gets "a lot of celebrities for dinner," a source told HELLO! who shared that Willow Smith, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith stops in "regularly at least once a week," and Anya Taylor-Joy and Tori Kelly. "Here is a safe space because it is such a celebrity hotspot and people know not to go up to them and interrupt them," the source added, revealing that Meghan was "really sweet".

Details of Meghan's trip from Montecito to Los Angeles were revealed on Thursday following her appearance at Harvest Home, a charity that supports pregnant domestic violence victims.

There, the mom-of-two was pictured folding the baby clothing for a pop-up boutique for moms who live there, as well as leaving a donation of her own, including a pair of Ugg boots and baby onesies that are thought to be hand-me-downs from Princess Lilibet.

Archewell also made a financial donation to the charity.

Gracias Madre has a chic industrial interior

The outing comes hours after Meghan and Harry confirmed their daughter had been christened, with the ceremony taking place at their Montecito home last Friday.

A spokesperson for the royal couple said: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Bishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

It is understood Lili's title of princess and Archie's title as a prince will be used in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use by the couple.

Meghan visited LA from her hometown of Montecito (Backgrid)

HELLO! has exclusively revealed that King Charles agreed that the Duke of Sussex's children should use their royal titles at the end of 2022 - despite the fact that Harry and Meghan have stepped back as working royals.

The royal family's website has officially been updated to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children's royal titles.

