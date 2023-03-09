Meghan Markle donates baby clothing to domestic violence charity during International Women's Day visit The Duchess of Sussex and staff at Archewell visited Harvest Home

Meghan Markle and female staff at Archewell spent International Women's Day at a Harvest Home venue, a charity that support pregnant domestic violence victims - and the kind Duchess caringly folded the baby clothing she had donated during the visit.

Details of Meghan's trip were publicised on Thursday following her appearance, but Archewell have now released images of the royal mum-of-two volunteering at a Los Angeles branch of the charity. She was seen leaving a donation of her own, including a pair of Ugg boots, which she sweetly had a twinning moment with her daughter in, and some baby onesies that are thought to be hand-me-downs from Princess Lilibet.

Archewell also made a financial donation to the charity.

In photos shared by Archewell, the Duchess was seen preparing donations alongside other volunteers, holding aloft a piece of baby clothing.

Another photo saw her with her arm around one of the volunteers as she and her staff were told about the important work that the charity undertakes.

A third photo showed volunteers preparing boxes to give to those that the charity helps.

Meghan volunteered with the charity (Archewell)

Meghan was seen in the same outfit that she wore when she treated her staff to a lunch following their volunteering.

The royal headed for the vegan restaurant, Gracias Madre in Melrose Avenue, before she headed back home to Montecito.

The outing comes hours after Meghan and Harry confirmed their daughter had been christened, with the ceremony taking place at their Montecito home last Friday.

A spokesperson for the royal couple said: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Bishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

The royal supports many domestic abuse charities (Archewell)

It is understood Lili's title of princess and Archie's title as a prince will be used in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use by the couple.

HELLO! has exclusively revealed that King Charles agreed that the Duke of Sussex's children should use their royal titles at the end of 2022 - despite the fact that Harry and Meghan have stepped back as working royals.

The royal family's website has officially been updated to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children's royal titles.

The change was made on Thursday morning, with the entries in the line of succession for Archie and Lilibet now reading Prince Archie Harrison of Sussex and Princess Lilibet Diana of Sussex.

