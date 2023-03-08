Prince Harry and Meghan Markle refer to daughter Lilibet Diana as 'Princess' in christening announcement The service took place at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have celebrated Lilibet's christening, it has been confirmed.

The ceremony for their 21-month-old daughter took place last Friday at their home in Montecito.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan says: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

It is the first time Lilibet has been publicly referred to as Princess.

She became a princess when her grandfather the King acceded to the throne.

It comes after the couple's friend and Hollywood producer, Tyler Perry, was spotted arriving in California from his home in Atlanta. He revealed in Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries that the couple had asked him to be Lilibet's godfather.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the Sussexes extended an invitation to King Charles and Queen Consort, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, but the royals were not in attendance.

HELLO! has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment

There were reportedly around 20 to 30 guests at the intimate gathering, including Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. PEOPLE claims that following the ceremony, there was an afternoon of food and dancing, with three-year-old Archie enjoying a dance with his little sister.

