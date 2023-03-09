Meghan Markle pictured for first time since Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's titles confirmed The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry recently had daughter Lilibet christened

Meghan Markle was all smiles as she was pictured heading out with a friend following the news that she and Prince Harry had their daughter, Princess Lilibet, christened and began using royal titles for their two children.

The Duchess looked stunning in in a black coat, jumper and trousers, alongside a white bag, a white pair of heels and a pair of sunglasses as she stepped out with a friend.

The royal showed how close she and her friend are as she protectively wrapped an arm around her as they walked around in the Californian sunshine.

The duo, who were later joined by other friends, dined at the vegan restaurant, Gracias Madre in Melrose Avenue, and were spotted leaving the venue after their lunch on International Women's Day.

The outing comes hours after Meghan and Harry confirmed their daughter had been christened, with the ceremony taking place at their Montecito home last Friday.

A spokesperson for the royal couple said: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Bishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

It is understood Lili's title of princess and Archie's title as a prince will be used in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use by the couple.

HELLO! has exclusively revealed that King Charles agreed that the Duke of Sussex's children should use their royal titles at the end of 2022 - despite the fact that Harry and Meghan have stepped back as working royals.

Harry and Meghan are understood to be keen to not deny their children their birth-right, but to allow them the chance to decide for themselves when older whether to drop or keep using the titles.

The royal family's website has officially been updated to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children's royal titles.

The change was made on Thursday morning, with the entries in the line of succession for Archie and Lilibet now reading Prince Archie Harrison of Sussex and Princess Lilibet Diana of Sussex.

