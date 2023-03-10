Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's terrifying warning over 'calm' and 'healing' family mansion The Sussexes have an impressive family mansion with children Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are happily settled in their Montecito mansion along with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The stunning £11million property recently played host to Lilibet's christening, which the Prince and Princess of Wales did not attend. But here's why the couple have been issued a major warning over their "calm" and "healing" mansion, but first take a look around...

Multi-millionaire business mogul Terry Cunningham originally built the home, and he has since warned the royals that due to the location of the property it could be at risk of major mudslides.

During the Sussexes' time in the home, they have experienced some extreme weather with their local area experiencing droughts, floods and fires.

The couple took out a mortgage to secure the home

In January, fellow Montecito resident, Ellen DeGeneres, shared a worrying video of herself seeking shelter amid the severe weather. She said: "Montecito is under complete evacuation, the entire town. This is crazy! We are having unprecedented rain. We have horses ready to evacuate.

"This creek next to our house never ever flows. It's probably about nine feet up, and it's going to go another two feet. We need to be nicer to Mother Nature. Stay safe everybody. Yikes."

Terry spoke to the Mail on Sunday about his labour of love and it is here he revealed: "We sure as hell didn't think about it [the mudslides] when we were building but certainly it's something I would be thinking about now."

It took Terry four years to create the mammoth home, which is known as the Chateau of Riven Rock and he designed every detail from the indoor-outdoor flow of the layout through to the home's high tech heating and ventilation system that is designed to detect fog coming in.

Image: Giggster / The royals have a wine cellar too

Other incredible features of the sprawling estate include a full-size tennis court, a wine cellar, a huge children's playpark and a vast family kitchen.

Snippets of the couple's home were showcased on their Netflix series, and we loved seeing their amazing gardens and chic lounge area.

