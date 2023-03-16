Prince Harry and Meghan's children Lilibet and Archie are just like grandpa Charles - details The royal children take after King Charles III

Although they live across the sea from their grandfather King Charles, it seems that both Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie take after the monarch with one particular hobby - the love of gardening.

In the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the green-fingered children were seen with their mother, Meghan Markle, out in their vegetable patch at their home in Montecito in Santa Barbara. Watch the video below to see the sweet moment...

The youngsters were seen helping plant a mix of flowers and vegetables to add to their already flourishing garden. Their grandfather King Charles's passion for gardening stems from a young age.

He previously told Gardeners World that as children he "grew vegetables and things" with his little sister Princess Anne in a plot at Buckingham Palace.

He also fondly recalled his grandmother's garden at Royal Lodge in Windsor. Charles said: "I remember being absolutely riveted as a child wandering about, looking at all the plants."

The King added: "The smell and everything had a profound effect on me. I don’t know why but I also grew to love trees, they always fascinated me."

The grounds of Highgrove, Charles's country home of 40 years, has actually been open to the public since 1994 as a way of raising funds for charity. He lovingly curated the gardens, creating a series of individual 'outdoor rooms' that he opens to the public each summer.

The 15-acre terrain is a riot of colourful blooms, reflecting the royal heir's other passion, for watercolour painting. "His Royal Highness has a wonderful eye for colour; he's an artist," head gardener Debs Goodenough has previously told HELLO!. "He also weeds and loves pruning. He enjoys being outside in the garden, which he knows inside out."

Personal touches add to the charm – a summerhouse for reading, magical dells and a plaque commemorating Prince George's planting of a balsam poplar, which now stands over 30ft tall. Meanwhile, a bronze relief of the Queen Mother wearing her gardening hat and pearls is a tribute to the Prince's grandmother, who helped cultivate his horticultural passion.

