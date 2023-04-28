All the sweetest compliments Prince William has paid to his wife Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales have endured so much over the past two decades, and have one of the strongest marriages within the royal family. Ahead of their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday, we take a trip down memory lane and reflect on all the sweetest things Prince William has said about his wife Kate.

The royal couple met as students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland back in 2011. They both lived at St Salvator's Hall residence, but it wasn't until a year later that a spark grew. Prince William and Kate briefly broke up in 2007, but reconciled shortly afterwards.

WATCH: Princess Kate caught sharing cheeky moment with Prince William at BAFTAs

The royal couple became engaged in October 2010, while on vacation in Kenya, before their happy news was announced to the public on 16 November 2010. A few months later, Prince William and Kate tied the knot on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey – a historic event which was watched by millions of people around the world, and at the time was considered one of the biggest events of the year.

Since their wedding, the lovebirds have become parents to three children together: Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, who turns eight on Tuesday, and five-year-old Prince Louis. Take a look at all the lovely things William has said about his other half:

Living together as boyfriend and girlfriend

In 2003, the royal couple moved out of their four-bedroom university apartment and into a place of their own. "When I was trying to impress Kate, I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners, and all that would happen was, I would burn something," he said. "Something would overspill, something would catch on fire, and she'd be sitting in the background just trying to help and [then] taking control of the whole situation."

Their engagement news

© Getty Prince William and Kate announced their engagement in 2010

Announcing their engagement in 2010, Prince William said of Kate: "Obviously we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humour about things, we're down to earth, we take the mickey out of each other a lot, and she's got plenty of habits that make me laugh that I tease her about."

READ: The royal family's most romantic gestures

Becoming first-time parents

© Getty Prince William and Kate welcomed Prince George in 2013

After the birth of Prince George in 2013, William said affectionately: "He's got [Kate's] looks, thankfully."

MORE: 13 adorable quotes Prince William & Kate Middleton said about each other

After the birth of Princess Charlotte

© Anwar Hussein Prince William and Kate with Princess Charlotte shortly after she was born

The Prince of Wales praised his wife and their "lovely little family" as he returned to work following the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015. "It is fantastic having a lovely little family and I am so thrilled," he told the BBC. "Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother and I'm very proud of her."

TV appearance

Prince William opened up about how starting a family with Kate had changed his personality during an interview for the documentary When Ant and Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years of the Prince's Trust. "I'm a lot more emotional than I used to be," William said. "I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father."

Visit to Wales in 2022

© Getty Prince William and Kate seen at Pant Farm near Abergavenny, Wales in 2022

During a royal walkabout in Wales, William spoke with a number of fans who had braved the cold to catch a glimpse of the couple. Acknowledging the chill in the air, the Prince was heard telling the public: "[Kate] has the coldest hands ever. They say, 'Cold hands, warm heart.'"

SEE: A look back at all the iconic royal wedding kisses through the years

Joint outing in Birmingham

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales in Birmingham

Earlier this month, the couple enjoyed a joint outing to Birmingham where they celebrated the "city's diverse culture and heritage" and met with local business owners. As they met with members of the public, one of whom was quick to compliment the outfit that Kate was wearing. The member of the public called it "beautiful," prompting William, 40, to sweetly respond: "She always looks stunning," garnering a few sweet responses from the gathered crowds.