Prince and Princess of Wales set for special celebrations this week after joint outing

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit South Wales Valleys and Mid Wales

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set for more celebrations this weekend after a royal visit to a place that holds special memories for the couple.

William, 40, and Kate, 41, will mark their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday 29 April and it comes a day after their two-day trip to the South Wales Valleys and Mid Wales from Thursday to Friday.

The Prince married his long-term university girlfriend, Kate Middleton, in a Westminster Abbey royal wedding that was watched around the globe in 2011.

The royal bride looked beautiful in a satin and lace gown designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen. The late Queen Elizabeth II also loaned Kate the Cartier Halo tiara, which was made in 1936 for King George VI's wife, Elizabeth.

Just before their wedding, the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge moved into a cottage on the Bodorgan Estate in Anglesey, an island off the north-west coast of Wales, where William was stationed as a search and rescue pilot.

During their visit this week, William and Kate will visit a Welsh rugby club and socialise with mountain rescue climbers.

The Prince and Princess will attend Dowlais Rugby Club along with members of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team in Wales on Thursday.

To mark their milestone tenth wedding anniversary in 2021, Kensington Palace sharing new portraits of William and Kate, taken by photographer Chris Floyd.

The couple also released a sweet family video, showing them playing and walking on a Norfolk beach with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Take a look back below…

WATCH: William and Kate share rare family video to mark 10th wedding anniversary

William and Kate's anniversary comes just a week after they celebrated Prince Louis' fifth birthday.

The palace shared two new images of the young prince to mark the occasion, one of which showed Louis laughing as mum Kate pushes him in a wheelbarrow.

The Princess usually gets behind the camera to take her children's official portraits, but this time she enlisted the help of Millie Pilkington, who was the couple's private photographer at their wedding.

