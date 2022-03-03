Prince William stuns onlookers with sweet comments about Kate Middleton The royal couple have been married since 2011

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge are the sweetest!

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton have this sweet tradition with their children before royal outings

The royal couple, who have been married since 2011, stepped out for a joint engagement in Wales this week, during which Prince William made loving comments about his wife.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate St David's Day in Wales

During their royal walkabout, William spoke with a number of fans who had braved the cold to catch a glimpse of the couple.

READ: President Zelenskyy 'grateful' to William and Kate for standing by Ukraine

MORE: The Queen enjoys family time with Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and great-grandchildren

Acknowledging the chill in the air, the Prince was heard telling the public: "[Kate] has the coldest hands ever. They say, 'Cold hands, warm heart.'"

Prince William and Kate celebrated St David's Day in Wales

Tuesday marked William and Kate's first public walkabout in two years. The happy couple headed out without their three children, who were attending school and nursery. But they were never far from their minds.

READ: Everything Kate Middleton has said about a fourth baby

MORE: Duchess Kate's birth stories revealed: 'I actually really quite liked labour'

While visiting a Welsh goat farm, William and Kate gave an insight into their recent family half term break with Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis.

It marked their first walkabout in two years

During their visit, a worker explained a new robot could also be used to move feed on site, and the Duchess candidly replied: "That was George's job at half term – moving feed."

READ: Most expensive royal hospital births: The Portland to the Lindo Wing

MORE: Prince William and Kate's children just got offered an amazing opportunity

Prince William then explained that the children had been getting involved with the day-to-day running of the farm and added: "We are trying some Agroforestry as well." Agroforestry is the strategic planting of trees and shrubs to improve the land.

Their trip included a visit to a goat farm

As the family have a second home in Norfolk on the Queen's Sandringham estate, it is believed that the farming would have taken place there.

The royals are well known for their love of the great outdoors and Prince William specifically shared his love for a quieter life in the countryside during an Apple Time to Walk episode.

The royals spend a great deal of time outdoors with their children

The audio included the Duke touching upon his life at his second home of Anmer Hall. "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful," he admitted.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.