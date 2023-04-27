Why Prince William and Kate Middleton won't stay in London after Coronation concert

The Waleses will be attending the special Coronation concert on 7 May

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to attend King Charles III's special Coronation concert on 7 May where the likes of Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie will perform. But here's why the Waleses won't be heading back to their London home, Kensington Palace, after the celebrations…

It is all thanks to their new home that they moved into back last year, their property called Adelaide Cottage which is located on the Great Windsor Park estate meaning the family will not have far to go to retreat back home after the late-night partying.

For the other celebrations taking place in central London over the weekend, it is believed they will stay at their London residence.

It is also possible that the King himself will choose to stay at his home of Windsor Castle on Sunday evening, although of course the take down organisation may make it a little loud and he may prefer to travel back to Clarence House in London with Queen Consort Camilla.

© Photo: Getty Images The couple moved to Windsor last year

While we haven't got to see inside of William and Kate's beautiful new home much, there are a few facts we know about it.

The bedroom has been described by The Sun, and apparently it features golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations recycled from a 19th century royal yacht, creating an interesting nautical-inspired theme. But of course, we do not know if the royals have chosen to redecorate since moving in.

The royal's home is in Windsor Great Park

A historic painting of the garden reveals what a botanical haven it once was, showing that it used to have an outdoor fountain and circular flowerbeds, and we're sure Kate and William's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoy the outdoor space.

The reasons behind the family's big move were to provide their children with a countryside upbringing, stay away from the 'goldfish bowl' of London and also, at the time, to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away shortly after they relocated.

