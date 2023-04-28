WATCH: Princess Kate has the best reaction as baby grabs her handbag

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Welsh village of Aberfan

The Princess of Wales is known for her sweet rapport with children, so she had the best reaction when one little boy made a grab for her handbag!

Little Daniel, one, reached out for Kate's £675 black Mulberry bag, as she stopped to chat to mother-of-two Lucy Williams in the Welsh village of Aberfan on Friday.

See what happened next after the tot took a shine to the royal's accessory in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Kate reacts as baby grabs her handbag

The light-hearted moment occurred at the end of Prince William and Kate's trip to the Aberfan Memorial Garden on Friday, the site of a 1966 disaster in which 144 people were killed, including 116 schoolchildren.

Speaking after the visit Mrs Williams, 30, whose mother-in-law survived the tragedy, described the “memorable” encounter.

She said of her son: "He just stole her handbag. He took a shine to it and she let him play with it."

NEWS: Meghan Markle signs with Serena Williams' talent agency WME

SEE: King Charles' III's coronation timetable: an hour-by-hour guide

© Getty Little Daniel Williams, with his mum Lucy, took a shine to Kate's handbag

Her mother-in-law, Carole Williams, described it as "priceless – something to remember".

William and Kate carried out engagements in the South Wales Valleys and Mid Wales from Thursday to Friday.

© Getty Kate laughs as baby Daniel grabs her handbag

On Thursday, the couple tried their hand at abseiling and took part in training exercises with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, a volunteer-run organisation which responds to calls 24 hours a day, all year round.

The pair later joined climbers at the nearby Dowlais Rugby Club, where they treated volunteers to pizzas from the Little Dragon Pizza Van.

The Prince and Princess will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday 29 May, ahead of King Charles's coronation on 6 May.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.