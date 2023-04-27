Meghan Markle signs with Serena Williams' talent agency WME

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has signed with talent agency WME, HELLO! can confirm. Various departments within the agency, including film and television production and brand partnerships, will head up the mom-of-two's business and creative ventures.

WME will also represent Archewell’s content banner, which includes her spotify podcast, Archetypes, and under which the global icon has been advocacating for women, mothers and girls.

Meghan will be represented by legendary agent Ari Emanuel alongside agents Brad Slater and Jill Smoller; Jill is Serena Williams' longtime agent.

Ari - the brother of President Barack Obama's former Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, and the inspiration for the TV show Entourage - has also represented Oprah Winfrey, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg, and Dwayne Johnson.

The signing comes seven months after Meghan split from Sunshine Sachs, who had also worked alongside the team at Archewell Foundation.

News of the separation emerged in September 2022, although HELLO! revealed the two entities had always planned to separate following the formation of the Archewell Foundation and have maintained a good relationship, and even continued to work together from time to time.

© Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

It's evident that Harry and Meghan are dedicated to making a lasting impact through their foundation, and have already awarded $3,096,319 in grants to over 40 organizations.

These grants focus on key areas like vaccine equity, relief centers, refugee resettlement, and building a better online world. They've also spent $520,826 to deliver programs and campaigns that align with their priorities, including vaccine equity and conservation.

Additionally, they've supported academic fellows, created a guide on positive masculinity, and built a play space in Texas after a tragic school shooting.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talks with students during a visit to Tupou College in Tonga on October 26, 2018.

"As we approach our third year at The Archewell Foundation, we reflect on the depth of the experience," James Holt and Shauna Nep, Co-Executive Directors of The Archewell Foundation, said in March 2023.

"It has been rich with learning, growth, inspiration, and action. We've made new partnerships and strengthened existing ones. We've rolled up our sleeves, opened our arms, and opened our hearts, creating connections through care and compassion, in times of need and times of crisis."