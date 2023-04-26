Princess Kate reveals Princess Charlotte's favourite movie - and it's a classic

The Princess of Wales shared a sweet detail about her daughter

The Princess of Wales often shares sweet anecdotes about her children, and she let slip details about daughter Princess Charlotte's favourite movie earlier this week.

Kate, 41, made the comments as she helped out at The Baby Bank in Windsor, close to the Waleses' family home, Adelaide Cottage.

The royal mum helped to fold baby clothes and sorted through donations as she spoke about the importance of community initiatives.

After examining a large pile of boxes that had been donated by Mattel containing Buzz Lightyear toys, the Princess revealed: "Oh yes, my daughter is a huge fan of Toy Story."

The first two films released in 1995 and 1999 were Box Office hits, with a third premiering 11 years later.

Toy Story 4 was released as part of the franchise in 2019, with all four films starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as the voices of Woody and Buzz Lightyear respectively.

© Millie Pilkington Prince Louis turned five last Sunday

The Princess' outing came just one day after the Wales family celebrated Prince Louis' fifth birthday on Sunday. Kensington Palace released two sweet new images of the young royal to mark the occasion, including one of Louis laughing as he's pushed in a wheelbarrow by mum Kate.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales attend Easter Sunday church service with George, Charlotte and Louis

William and Kate were joined by their children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis at the Easter Sunday church service in Windsor last month.

George, Charlotte and Louis are expected to attend King Charles's coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May, with George given a starring role as one of his grandfather's pages of honour at the ceremony. Here's everything you need to know about the big day, as we count down…

Celebrations for the coronation will take place from Saturday 6 to Monday 8 May, with a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle the day after the service.

