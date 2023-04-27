Ceremonial roles for King Charles III's Coronation - revealed

The Coronation of King Charles III will take place on 6 May

Ceremonial roles at the Coronation of the King and Queen Consort will be carried out by more than 50 people including former children's TV presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin and former MI5 chief Baroness Eliza Manningham-Buller.

In a statement Buckingham Palace said: “Those undertaking these historic roles in the Service have been chosen to recognise, thank and represent the Nation due to their significant service, and include representatives from Orders of Chivalry, the military and wider public life."

Here we take a look at those who will make history alongside the King and Queen Consort on 6 May, and to find out more about the Coronation, click the video below...

First procession

The first procession into Westminster Abbey will be made up of faith leadersand representatives of the King's 14 overseas Realms.

The flags of Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Tuvalu will all be carried alongside each nation’s Governor General and Prime Minister.

The Union flag will be carried ahead of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty by Cadet Warrant Officer Elliott Tyson-Lee of the Royal Air Force Cadets, who described the task as "a great and incredible honour".

King and Queen's Procession

The King and Queen's procession will be led by the Marquess of Anglesey Charles Paget, the Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, the Earl of Caledon Nicholas Alexander and the Earl of Dundee Alexander Scrymgeour, who will carry the Standards of the Quarterings of the Royal Arms and Standard of the Principality of Wales.

Francis Dymoke will carry The Royal Standard, becoming the 34th member of his family to serve at a coronation since 1066. His claim to carry out the historic role of King’s Champion in the Coronation was upheld by the Coronation Claims Office.

Historically the King’s Champion would ride on horseback into the Coronation Banquet and challenge anyone who doubted the right of the monarch to the throne, but this custom ended with the last Coronation Banquet in 1821.

Also taking part in the procession will be Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, acting as Lord High Constable of England, an office held for the day only.

He will take part alongside the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk. The Earl of Erroll Josslyn Hay will act as Lord High Constable of Scotland, a hereditary role held by his family since the Middle Ages.

The Earl of Crawford and Balcarres Anthony Lindsay will act as Deputy to the Great Steward of Scotland, The Prince of Wales.

The Queen Consort’s Regalia

Baroness Helena Kennedy will carry the Queen Consort's Rod, while General Sir Patrick Sanders will carry her Sceptre.

The Duke of Wellington Arthur Wellesley will carry the Queen Mary’s Crown, while Lord Chartres, former Bishop of London will carry the Queen Consort’s Ring.

He said of the occasion: “The ceremonies of the Coronation are ancient but they have been freshly interpreted for our contemporary world.”

The King’s regalia

General Sir Gordon Messenger, Governor of the Tower of London, will carry St Edward’s Crown as Lord High Steward of England, a role held only for the day. He described the appointment as “a huge and unique honour”, adding: “To be playing a key role on such an important and historic occasion is a source ofgreat pride to me, my family, the Royal Marines, and the Tower of London community.”

Former MI5 chief Baroness Eliza Manningham-Buller will carry St Edward's Staff. The Duke of Buccleuch and Queensberry Richard Scott will carry the Sceptre with Cross, while Baroness Floella Benjamin will carry the Sceptre with the Dove. Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, a former nurse, will carry the Orb. Both women are appointees to the Order of Merit, the final members to be chosen by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Baroness Benjamin said: “To be selected to carry the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove, which represents spirituality, equity and mercy, is for me very symbolic as it’s everything I stand for and sends out a clear message that diversity and inclusion is being embraced."

Keeper of the Jewel House, Brigadier Andrew Jackson will carry the Sovereign’s Ring.

Petty Officer Amy Taylor becomes the first woman to carry the Jewelled Sword of Offering into the Abbey and was chosen from the Royal Navy to represent servicemen and women as a tribute to His Majesty’s military career. She said: "Having served most of my senior career as an Aircraft Engineer on 845 Naval Air Squadron at RNAS Yeovilton where His Majesty originally trained and served as a pilot, I am deeply honoured and humbled to play my part in this historic event. Coming from a farming family His Majesty has always been sucha great advocate for our community and someone I have admired growing up."

Lord Hastings and The Earl of Loudoun will carry the Spurs and Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt will carry the Sword of State.

Air Chief Marshal the Lord Peach will carry the Sword of Mercy – also known as The Curtana – General the Lord Richards of Herstmonceux will carry the Sword of Spiritual Justice and General the Lord Houghton of Richmond will carry the Sword of Temporal Justice.

The Recognition

The King will be presented to the congregation by the Archbishop of Canterbury, along with Baroness Amos, Lady Angiolini, Scotland’s first female Lord Advocate and Christopher Finney, Chair of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association.

The King’s Investiture and Crowning

The King will be presented with his Regalia by people chosen on the advice of the Government.

Lord Carrington, the Lord Great Chamberlain, will present The Spurs, while Lord Kamall will present the Armills.

Baroness Merron will present the Robe Royal, while the Most Reverend John McDowell, the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh will present the Orb.

Lord (Narendra) Patel will present the Sovereign’s Ring, while Lord (Indarjit) Singh will present the Coronation Glove.

The Most Reverend Mark Strange, Bishop of Moray, Ross and Caithness, and Episcopal Primus of Scotland will present the Sceptre with Cross, while The Most Reverend Andrew John, Archbishop of Wales will present the Sceptre with Dove.

Finally the Archbishop of Canterbury will crown His Majesty with St Edward’sCrown.

The Queen’s Regalia and crowning

The Rt. Reverend Rose Hudson-Wilkin, Bishop of Dover will present the Queen Consort’s Rod, while Lord Chartres will present her Sceptre with Cross.

The Bishop said: “I am surprised, excited and honoured to have been asked toplay a part in this historic once in a lifetime occasion. As I make my presentation, both Their Majesties will remain in my prayers as they seek to serve the nation and the Commonwealth.”

Brigadier Andrew Jackson, The Keeper of the Jewel House at the Tower of London, will present the Queen Consort's Ring.

Finally the Archbishop of Canterbury will crown Camilla with Queen Mary’s Crown.

