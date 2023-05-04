All you need you know about Queen Consort Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles

The coronation guestlist is filling up, and among the lucky attendees are Queen Consort Camilla's loved ones – including her son Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes from her marriage to first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

We take a closer look into Camilla's relationship with her eldest child who is well-known for his love of food and cooking, and has written several cookbooks.

WATCH: King Charles interacts with Camilla's children at fundraising event

Is Tom Parker Bowles married?

The food writer was married to fashion journalist Sara Buys, who has worked for Harpers & Queen magazine and Town & Country magazine. They met in 1998 and dated for five years before tying the knot on 10 September 2005.

The wedding was held at St. Nicholas Church in Rotherfield Greys, Oxfordshire, and was attended by members of the royal family, including the then Prince Charles and Prince William. The wedding reception was held at the Parker Bowles family home, Middlewick House. The former couple have since welcomed two children.

© Getty Sara Buys and Tom Parker Bowles on their wedding day in 2005

In 2018, they split and Tom began dating former journalist Alice Procope for almost two years before she sadly died of cancer at the age of 42. The mother of three young children was diagnosed during the pandemic. "She was a brave and beautiful person in every way," the journalist told The Times in 2021. "I loved her very much, we had two incredible years together and it is incredibly sad. As for Covid, without it who knows how things might have been?" It was reported that he has an "A" tattooed on his right wrist.

Does Tom Parker Bowles have any children?

Tom and his former wife Sara have two children: a daughter Lola, born in October 2007 and son Freddy, born in February 2010. Their son Freddy, 13, will serve as a page of honour at the coronation. Queen Consort Camilla has a very strong bond with the teens – who call her 'Gaga'. It's thought that Camilla made a sweet reference to eldest grandchild Lola during a 2022 interview with Vogue when she revealed: "I do Wordle every day with my granddaughter. "She'll text me to say, 'I've done it in three', and I say, 'Sorry, I've done it in two today.' It's very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are!"

© Getty Tom seen with two of his children at the Queen's funeral

What's Tom Parker Bowles' relationship like with his stepfather and godfather King Charles?

The dad-of-two is very close with King Charles and previously said he has "always adored" his stepdad. He told A Current Affair in 2015: "All you care about your parents is they're happy and my mother is exceptionally happy at the moment. I've always adored my stepfather; he's always been a kind and good and lovely man.

"He is a man of warmth, intelligence and humanity and I think if it ever happens, he will make a fantastic King."

© Getty King Charles shares a close bond with his stepchildren

Tom Parker Bowles' relationship with his mum Queen Consort Camilla

The food critic has often spoken about his close bond with his mother, Queen Consort Camilla. "She's a brilliant grandmother," he previously said of his mother on BBC Five Live. "I mean, she works incredibly hard. "She'd be the first to say that she didn't really have a job apart from being our mother, which she was very good at, and suddenly at age 55 she is working."

Of his admiration for his mother, who married the then Prince Charles in April 2005, he said: "My mother has been called every name under the sun," adding that his mum is "tough" for dealing with the criticism she has had to face.

Last month, during a chat on The News Agents podcast, Tom defended Camilla as he broke his silence on claims that she played an "end game" to become Queen, insisting she "just married the person she loved". "I think change happens but I don’t care what anyone says – this wasn't any sort of end game," he remarked. "She married the person she loved and this is what happened."

© Getty Queen Camilla with her son Tom

It comes just months after Mr Parker Bowles' stepbrother, the Duke of Sussex, made a number of claims about his stepmother Camilla in his memoir, Spare, branding her "dangerous" and writing how she played "the long game", with a campaign aimed at marriage and "the crown".

He told podcast hosts Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel: "I think anyone would be anxious on an occasion of this sort of importance in terms of the historical. And yes, I think I'd be terrified if I had to sort of walk out wearing ancient robes… "She's 75, but you know, it's tough to do it. But she's never complained. You just do it, get on with it."

