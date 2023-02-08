Queen Camilla's special connection with her ex-daughter-in-law revealed Sara Parker Bowles was previously married to Camilla's son Tom

There was sad news for the Queen Consort in 2018 when the marriage between her son Tom Parker Bowles and his wife Sara came to an end.

The former couple had tied the knot in 2005 after five years of dating and went on to welcome two children, Lola in 2007 and Frederick in 2010.

Camilla is a devoted grandmother to all of her grandchildren, including Lola and Frederick, and she loves nothing more than spending time with them.

But in 2018, Tom and Sara announced their decision to separate but they remained on good terms, even attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding together in May of that year.

Despite the end of the marriage, Camilla retains a special connection with her former daughter-in-law Sara.

On Tuesday, King Charles's wife hosted a reception at Clarence House for Duchenne UK – which aims to bring an end to Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the most common fatal genetic disease diagnosed in childhood.

Camilla has been president of the charity since 2014 – and Sara, a magazine editor, is one of its patrons.

It's not known how close the two ladies are now, but they clearly share a strong connection over the passion for the charity.

Tragically, Tom faced further heartbreak following the end of his marriage. In 2019, he started dating journalist Alice Procope – but in March 2021, she passed away in her home, seven months after she had been diagnosed with cancer.

A friend of Tom's told the Sun at the time that Tom had been "blissfully happy" with Alice and was heartbroken by her death. His mother Camilla was also said to have been left devastated by the loss.

The newspaper reported that Alice's cancer diagnosis was "partly" delayed due to COVID-19 and wasn't discovered until last August, by which time "it was too late".

Alice was the granddaughter of the 2nd Viscount Ingleby and had three young children, Katherine, Wilfred and Georgia, with her estranged husband, Robert Procope, grandson of baronet Sir Robert Wigram.

