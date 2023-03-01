How Queen Consort Camilla has prepared her children for King Charles' coronation Groundwork laid at numerous royal occasions including Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Queen Consort Camilla is due to be crowned alongside her husband, King Charles III, on 6 May in a spectacular joint coronation.

And while the ceremony is likely to be a much more modest affair in comparison to the late Queen's, Camilla's blended family are set to make a starring appearance.

With preparations well underway, the team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into Camilla's relationship with her rarely-seen children and grandkids.

In particular, we're taking a closer look at how Camilla has managed to lay the groundwork for her big day at numerous royal gatherings including her 2005 wedding, Trooping the Colour, Royal Order of the Garter ceremony and the late Queen's poignant state funeral.

Charles and Camilla will be crowned in May

So what does Camilla's expanding brood look like?

Camilla, 75, is a devoted mother to Tom Parker Bowles, 48, and Laura Lopes, 45. While Tom has managed to carve out a successful career as an acclaimed food critic and writer, daughter Laura has co-founded a fine art gallery in Belgravia.

Camilla shares her children with her ex-husband, Andrew

Much to her delight, the Queen-to-be has been blessed with five beautiful grandchildren who call her by her nickname, "GaGa". Her son, Tom, is a proud father to Lola, 15, and Freddy, 13, and her daughter, Laura, has Eliza, 15, and twins, Louis and Gus, 13.

Eliza Lopes at Prince William and Kate's wedding

Keep scrolling to discover all the ways Camilla's blended family have embraced the limelight in the run-up to her magnificent May coronation.

Charles and Camilla's 2005 civil wedding ceremony

The then-Prince Charles and Camilla found love in the seventies. Despite drifting apart in the 80s – with Charles marrying Lady Diana Spencer, and Camilla walking down the aisle with Andrew Parker Bowles – the lovebirds rekindled their romance in the early 2000s.

The couple wed in Windsor

Fast forward to 2005 and the couple shared their joyous engagement news with the world. Charles presented his future wife with a unique art deco-style ring featuring a huge square-cut diamond flanked by three diamond baguettes.

Tom Parker Bowles acted as a witness

They subsequently exchanged vows on 9 April that same year, with Prince William, Prince Harry, Tom and Laura by their side. Neither Charles' parents nor Camilla's father attended the marriage ceremony; instead, Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles, who is also Charles' godson, and Charles' sons William and Harry acted as witnesses.

Camilla's grandchildren at Trooping the Colour in 2018

In 2018, the then-Duchess of Cornwall was supported at Trooping the Colour by her son Tom, and his two young children, Freddy and Lola.

Camilla, who was riding in the first carriage of the procession, was spotted waving at her family as her carriage left Buckingham Palace.

Camilla waved to her family

Tom, his wife Sara and their two children were watching the parade from the Mall. From their choice vantage point, the young schoolchildren will have seen their grandmother ride past in her horse-drawn carriage, sitting next to a radiant Princess Kate.

2022 Garter Day service

Established in the 14th century, the Order of the Garter, with St George as its patron saint, is the oldest national order of knighthood and Britain's most senior order of chivalry.

Camilla in her traditional velvert robes on Garter Day

Last year's Garter Day service was a particularly memorable occasion for the then-Duchess of Cornwall. Following her appointment in December 2022, Camilla took part in the colourful procession of Garter Knight and Ladies after being officially installed as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

The Garter Day service typically sees members of the royal family walk in procession to St George's Chapel. After the service, they depart by carriage for their return journey to Windsor Castle.

Tom and Laura showed their support

To celebrate the special occasion, Camilla's children, Tom and Laura, proudly cheered their mother from the sidelines as she joined the procession outside Windsor Castle.

The sibling duo donned their finest threads, with Tom looking particularly dapper in a dark blue suit, while Laura looked lovely in a coordinating blue chiffon dress. She elevated her chic outfit with a sophisticated blue fascinator and a rainbow-coloured clutch bag.

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral

Her Majesty sadly passed away aged 96 on 8 September. The heartbreaking news sent shockwaves around the world, with fellow European royals and world leaders penning tributes in recognition of her impressive 70-year reign.

Her Majesty died at her home in Balmoral

As the royals gathered to bid Queen Elizabeth II a final farewell on 19 September, Queen Consort Camilla was supported by her children, Tom and Laura.

The duo were pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey ahead of the poignant service to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Camilla's family paid their respects

In keeping with the royal mourning dress code, Laura opted to wear an elegant cape dress, loafers and a black mourning veil. Tom, meanwhile, donned a black tailcoat and pinstripe trousers.

Charles and Camilla's coronation

Camilla will be the first Queen Consort in almost a century to be crowned in Westminster Abbey.

WATCH: What will happen at the King's coronation?

Loading the player...

During the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, Her Majesty penned a letter to the public where she publicly supported Camilla as future Queen Consort.

The couple will be known as King and Queen

She wrote: "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

While the significantly reduced guestlist hasn't been unveiled, HELLO! anticipates that Camilla's immediate family will be out in full force to witness the royal's historical coronation alongside her husband.

Tom with his mother in 2018

In an effort to reflect modern Britain, Camilla's five children are reportedly set to play a big part in the ceremony. Indeed from day dot, Buckingham Palace has driven home the importance of organising a ceremony which will "reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry".

Camilla and Laura share a close bond

Although we don't know how Camilla's blended brood will participate, it's been suggested that they may be asked to carry the Coronation “canopy” under which their grandmother will be anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

LISTEN: Kate's royal tour fashion choices revealed!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.