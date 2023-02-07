Who is Laura Lopes? Everything you need to know about Queen Camilla's daughter Laura will be in the congregation at King Charles's coronation

History will be made on 6 May when King Charles is officially crowned monarch.

The British royal family will be out in full force for the special event, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne, the Tindalls and the Wessexes.

So too will Queen Consort Camilla's loved ones. While considerably lesser known that their stepsiblings, Camilla's two children from her first marriage will also be in attendance.

Tom Parker-Bowles is the eldest – and best known. He has established himself as an acclaimed food writer and critic and has appeared on shows such as Masterchef in the past.

In contrast, his younger sister Laura Lopes keeps a far lower profile. So, what do we know about the 45-year-old? HELLO! takes a closer look…

Laura and Tom with their step-brothers, Princes William and Harry

Laura Rose Parker Bowles was born on New Year's Day in 1978, the second child of Camilla and her then-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

Laura and Tom had a privileged childhood, growing up at Bolehyde Manor and later Middlewick House, both in Wiltshire.

Camilla shares her two children with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles

As a pupil, Laura attended St Mary's Shaftesbury, a Catholic girls' boarding school, and Heywood Preparatory School. She then enrolled at Oxford Brookes University where she studied History of Art – just like Princess Kate – and Marketing.

Art has been a life-long passion for Laura. After managing the Space Gallery in London, she co-founded Eleven, a fine art gallery in Belgravia in 2005.

Laura and Harry Lopes pictured on their wedding day

Laura married Calvin Klein model-turned-chartered accountant Harry Lopes in Wiltshire in 2006 in front of friends and family including Prince William, Prince Harry, and, of course her mother, Duchess Camilla.

The bride looked a vision in her Anna Valentine dress - the very same designer worn by her mother Camilla when she married Prince Charles in 2005.

Harry, meanwhile, has his own impressive ancestry. He is the grandson of Massey Lopes, 2nd Baron Roborough, and in line to one day inherit Gnaton Hall in Devon and Skelpick Estate in the Scottish Highlands.

Little Eliza was a bridesmaid at William and Kate's wedding

Laura and Harry share three children together, daughter Eliza, 15, and twin sons, Gus and Louis, 13.

Royal watchers will be aware that Eliza was given the honour of being a bridesmaid at Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding in 2011. She was seen being picked up by her step-grandfather, then-Prince Charles, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to see the huge crowds.

