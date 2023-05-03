Prince William welcomes first coronation guest to Windsor Castle

Prince William has officially welcomed the first coronation guest ahead of the ceremony on Saturday.

Heir to the throne William was on hand to personally greet the Prime Minister of New Zealand at Windsor Castle.

A photo showing the two men talking inside Windsor Castle was shared on the official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The caption read: “Welcoming Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins to Windsor ahead of this weekend’s Coronation.”

Fans were quick to react with many hoping to see a reunion in the not-too-distant future. “Australia and New Zealand tour hopefully soon!” one wrote, while a second echoed: “We want a tour to New Zealand and Australia please.”

A huge number spoke out in praise of William. “The Prince of Wales is doing a fantastic job!” one noted. Another wrote: “Looking sharp! welcome to the Prime Minister, Prince William always doing a great job. Can’t wait for the Coronation this weekend!”

Princess Charlotte with dog Orla

The photo was shared just hours after William and Kate shared a second birthday snapshot of their daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The picture shows the young royal wearing a blue and white striped knit from Boden, and beaming at the camera as she puts her arms around the family's pet cocker spaniel, Orla. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes," the social media caption read.

The image of the Princess was captured by Millie Pilkington - William and Kate's private photographer from their 2011 wedding day. The photographer also recently took the official photos of Prince Louis to mark his fifth birthday last month.

Mum Kate captured the first photo released to celebrate Charlotte's birthday

On the eve of Charlotte's birthday, Kensington Palace released a photograph of the Princess taken by mum Kate at the family's Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage over the weekend.

Charlotte, who is the image of a young Prince William, is pictured wearing a white and floral embroidered summer dress as she flashes a grin in a white wicker chair.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will make an appearance at their grandfather King Charles' coronation

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, at 8.34am on May 2 2015, weighing 8lbs 3oz. She is a great-great-great-great-great-grandchild of Queen Victoria and is third in line to the throne.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to be joined by their three children at the King's coronation on Saturday 6 May, with Prince George given a starring role as one of his grandfather King Charles's pages of honour.