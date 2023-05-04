King Charles facing possible coronation setback: details

The King will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday

The rehearsals have taken place and the finishing touches ahead of King Charles’s coronation are in the final stages.

But there is one aspect of the big day that can’t be controlled – the weather.

Rain looks likely to fall in the capital on Saturday at the time of the coronation, and it looks set to impact a significant moment for the royal family.

© Getty Rain looks set to fall on the day of the coronation

There is a risk that the flypast over Buckingham Palace will be cancelled as a result of the bad weather.

Members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, are due to appear on the balcony of the Palace to watch aircraft, including the Red Arrows, fly by.

© Tim Graham A flypast at Buckingham Palace

But the Met Office has forecast grey cloud with bursts of rain on Saturday afternoon which could impact visibility for the pilots.

The flypast has been a key moment at a number of major royal events, including the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations. The late monarch was known to love watching the display and was seen pointing out the incoming aircraft to Prince Louis from the balcony just last year.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Queen loved watching the traditional flypast

The news has sparked some concern amongst royal fans that the balcony appearance could also be cancelled as a result.

However, it’s more than likely that, regardless of the weather, the new King and Queen and their family will still greet the excited crowds from the balcony.

It comes after Charles and Camilla were spotted at a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday.

© James Whatling King Charles was in high spirits at the rehearsal

The couple were in high spirits, smiling and chatting to attendants as they joined the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children for a final run-through of Saturday’s ceremony.

Princess Kate looked typically elegant in a monochrome silk tea dress while her husband opted for a navy suit – as did the couple's sons, Prince George and Prince Louis.

© James Whatling Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Abbey

Princess Charlotte, who celebrated her eighth birthday on Tuesday, wore a pretty blue floral summer dress and a white cardigan.

Also there were Camilla's grandsons, who will act as her pages of honour.

© James Whatling Prince George and Prince William

The coronation rehearsal was particularly important for Prince George, who has been given the honour of acting as one of his grandfather's pages. He will walk behind the King, carrying his robes as he enters and leaves the Abbey.

William, meanwhile, will kneel before his father and vow to be his “liege man of life and limb” in the only homage of royal blood of the ceremony. He will also help clothe the King in his golden robe royal, also known as the mantle, ahead of his crowning.