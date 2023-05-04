Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles: Setback could impact major coronation moment for royal family
King Charles facing possible coronation setback: details

The King will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday

king charles coronation
Gemma Strong
Gemma StrongOnline Digital News DirectorLondon

The rehearsals have taken place and the finishing touches ahead of King Charles’s coronation are in the final stages.

But there is one aspect of the big day that can’t be controlled – the weather.

Rain looks likely to fall in the capital on Saturday at the time of the coronation, and it looks set to impact a significant moment for the royal family.

Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service © Getty
Rain looks set to fall on the day of the coronation

There is a risk that the flypast over Buckingham Palace will be cancelled as a result of the bad weather.

Members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, are due to appear on the balcony of the Palace to watch aircraft, including the Red Arrows, fly by.

A flypast at Buckingham Palace© Tim Graham
A flypast at Buckingham Palace

But the Met Office has forecast grey cloud with bursts of rain on Saturday afternoon which could impact visibility for the pilots.

The flypast has been a key moment at a number of major royal events, including the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations. The late monarch was known to love watching the display and was seen pointing out the incoming aircraft to Prince Louis from the balcony just last year.

The Queen joined by royal family to watch a flypast© Max Mumby/Indigo
The Queen loved watching the traditional flypast

The news has sparked some concern amongst royal fans that the balcony appearance could also be cancelled as a result.

However, it’s more than likely that, regardless of the weather, the new King and Queen and their family will still greet the excited crowds from the balcony.

It comes after Charles and Camilla were spotted at a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday.

King Charles arriving at coronation rehearsals© James Whatling
King Charles was in high spirits at the rehearsal

The couple were in high spirits, smiling and chatting to attendants as they joined the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children for a final run-through of Saturday’s ceremony.

Princess Kate looked typically elegant in a monochrome silk tea dress while her husband opted for a navy suit – as did the couple's sons, Prince George and Prince Louis.

Kate looked stunning in an LK Bennett dress© James Whatling
Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Abbey

Princess Charlotte, who celebrated her eighth birthday on Tuesday, wore a pretty blue floral summer dress and a white cardigan.

Also there were Camilla's grandsons, who will act as her pages of honour.

Prince George was spotted donning a slick hairstyle for the rehearsal© James Whatling
Prince George and Prince William

The coronation rehearsal was particularly important for Prince George, who has been given the honour of acting as one of his grandfather's pages. He will walk behind the King, carrying his robes as he enters and leaves the Abbey.

William, meanwhile, will kneel before his father and vow to be his “liege man of life and limb” in the only homage of royal blood of the ceremony. He will also help clothe the King in his golden robe royal, also known as the mantle, ahead of his crowning.

