King Charles: The big names attending the coronation

The eyes of the world will fall on London on Saturday when Charles is pronounced King.
The historical event will be watched by millions across the globe – and some major figures have confirmed their attendance at the historical event. Discover everything you need to know about the grand ceremony in the video below.
So which prominent guests will be in the congregation in Westminster Abbey? Let’s take a look…
Australia: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley
Belgium: King Philippe and Queen Mathilde (their eldest daughter Princess Elisabeth will attend the reception with Philippe the evening before the coronation)
Bhutan: King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema
Denmark: Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary
France: President Emmanuel Macron
Germany: President Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Greece: Queen Anne-Marie, Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal
Japan: Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko
Luxembourg: Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa
Monaco: Prince Albert and Princess Charlene
The Netherlands: King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima (Princess Beatrix and the Princess of Orange will attend the reception in their place the evening before the coronation)
Norway: Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Spain: King Felipe and Queen Letizia
Sweden: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria
United States: First Lady Jill Biden
Of course, the British royal family will also be out in force.
After weeks of speculation, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry will be at his father's coronation, but his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with the couple's young children, Archie and Lilibet.
Key attendees at the service will of course include the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, who has a starring role, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Also in attendance will be the Queen Consort's extended family, including her children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, and of course those integral to ceremony including the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Duke of Norfolk.