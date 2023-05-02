King Charles: The big names attending the coronation

The King will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday

The eyes of the world will fall on London on Saturday when Charles is pronounced King.

The historical event will be watched by millions across the globe – and some major figures have confirmed their attendance at the historical event. Discover everything you need to know about the grand ceremony in the video below.

So which prominent guests will be in the congregation in Westminster Abbey? Let’s take a look…

Australia: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley

Belgium: King Philippe and Queen Mathilde (their eldest daughter Princess Elisabeth will attend the reception with Philippe the evening before the coronation)

Bhutan: King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema

© Photo: Getty Images Denmark's crown couple Frederik and Mary will be at the coronation

Denmark: Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary

France: President Emmanuel Macron

Germany: President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Greece: Queen Anne-Marie, Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal

© Photo: Getty Images Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal

Japan: Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko

Luxembourg: Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa

Monaco: Prince Albert and Princess Charlene

© Photo: Getty Images Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

The Netherlands: King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima (Princess Beatrix and the Princess of Orange will attend the reception in their place the evening before the coronation)

Norway: Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Spain: King Felipe and Queen Letizia

© Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain

Sweden: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria

United States: First Lady Jill Biden

Of course, the British royal family will also be out in force.

© Getty Images Prince William and Kate with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

After weeks of speculation, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry will be at his father's coronation, but his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with the couple's young children, Archie and Lilibet.

Key attendees at the service will of course include the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, who has a starring role, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Also in attendance will be the Queen Consort's extended family, including her children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, and of course those integral to ceremony including the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Duke of Norfolk.